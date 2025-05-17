Home » Gaming » Roblox Huzz RNG Codes (May 2025)

Roblox Huzz RNG Codes (May 2025)

by Karan
written by Karan 0 comment

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Huzz RNG Codes on May 17th, 2025.

Spin your way to rare anime-inspired auras with our collection of Huzz RNG codes! This Roblox experience lets you collect over 50 “Huzz” auras based on popular anime characters. While the gacha system can be unforgiving, our up-to-date code list provides you with free Heavens Pots, Gold, and Luck Potions to boost your chances of obtaining those rare auras without spending Robux.

ROBLOX huzz rng codes

Working Huzz RNG Codes

Our team has verified these codes:

  • TYFOR30K! – Redeem for 2,000 Gold and 5 Heavens Pots
  • DISCORDGANGATRON – Redeem for 777 Gold, 5 Big Haste Potions, and 5 Big Luck Potions
  • SORRYFORTHEBUGS – Redeem for 1 Gold and 1 Heavens Pot

Expired Huzz RNG Codes

The following codes no longer work in Huzz RNG:

  • TYFOR5K!
  • DISCORDPRO
  • SORRYFORDELAY

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guides for Sols RNG codes, or visit our Roblox codes hub for more free rewards.

How to Redeem Codes in Huzz RNG

Here are the steps to redeem codes for Huzz RNG:

  1. Launch Huzz RNG in Roblox
  2. Click on the Hamburger (three horizontal lines) icon on the left side of your screen
  3. Look for the Codes section in the menu that appears
  4. Enter a working code in the text field
  5. Press the Enter key on your keyboard to claim your rewards

Remember that codes are typically case-sensitive, so it’s best to copy and paste them directly from our list to avoid any typing errors. If you encounter any issues, try restarting the game or joining a different server.

redeem ROBLOX huzz rng codes (1)

How to Get More Huzz RNG Codes

Want to stay updated with the latest Huzz RNG codes? Here are some reliable sources:

So grab these codes, claim your rewards, and spin your way to that perfect collection of anime-inspired auras in Huzz RNG!

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Pokemon TCG Pocket when he is not writing articles.

You may also like

How to Get Zombified Mutation in Grow a Garden Roblox

Grow a Garden Blood Moon Event: Complete Guide

All Blood Moon Shop Item List in Grow a Garden...

Fisch Roblox Potions Guide: How to Brew All Potions

How to Get Chicken Zombie in Grow a Garden Roblox?

How to Get Bloodlit Mutation in Grow A Garden Roblox?

How to Get Apex Fish in Fisch Roblox?

How to Get Free Butcher Skin in DOOM: The Dark...

Today’s NYT Strands #441 Hints, Answers for May 18, 2025

How to Get and Use Chrono Shield Cards in Marvel...