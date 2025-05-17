Roblox Huzz RNG Codes (May 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Huzz RNG Codes on May 17th, 2025.

Spin your way to rare anime-inspired auras with our collection of Huzz RNG codes! This Roblox experience lets you collect over 50 “Huzz” auras based on popular anime characters. While the gacha system can be unforgiving, our up-to-date code list provides you with free Heavens Pots, Gold, and Luck Potions to boost your chances of obtaining those rare auras without spending Robux.

Working Huzz RNG Codes

Our team has verified these codes:

TYFOR30K! – Redeem for 2,000 Gold and 5 Heavens Pots

– Redeem for 2,000 Gold and 5 Heavens Pots DISCORDGANGATRON – Redeem for 777 Gold, 5 Big Haste Potions, and 5 Big Luck Potions

– Redeem for 777 Gold, 5 Big Haste Potions, and 5 Big Luck Potions SORRYFORTHEBUGS – Redeem for 1 Gold and 1 Heavens Pot

Expired Huzz RNG Codes

The following codes no longer work in Huzz RNG:

TYFOR5K!

DISCORDPRO

SORRYFORDELAY

How to Redeem Codes in Huzz RNG

Here are the steps to redeem codes for Huzz RNG:

Launch Huzz RNG in Roblox Click on the Hamburger (three horizontal lines) icon on the left side of your screen Look for the Codes section in the menu that appears Enter a working code in the text field Press the Enter key on your keyboard to claim your rewards

Remember that codes are typically case-sensitive, so it’s best to copy and paste them directly from our list to avoid any typing errors. If you encounter any issues, try restarting the game or joining a different server.

How to Get More Huzz RNG Codes

Want to stay updated with the latest Huzz RNG codes? Here are some reliable sources:

Bookmark this page

Join the official Huzz RNG Discord server

Join the Casual Canvas Guilded community

Check the game’s description on its Roblox page

So grab these codes, claim your rewards, and spin your way to that perfect collection of anime-inspired auras in Huzz RNG!