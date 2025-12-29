Roblox Immortal Cultivation Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this Roblox Immortal Cultivation codes list on December 29, 2025.

Looking for Roblox Immortal Cultivation codes? You can obtain free in-game items from them, such as talent rolls and presents. These freebies make your in-game grinding a little easier. Redeeming them takes a few seconds; however, there is a requirement to unlock the code redemption feature. This article lists all active Roblox Immortal Cultivation codes and everything you need to know about redeeming them.

All Active Immortal Cultivation Codes

Below are all the active codes that currently grant free in-game items:

!code rolly – Get 1000 presents

– Get 1000 presents !code qolly – Get 3 talent rolls

– Get 3 talent rolls !code zolly – Get 1000 presents and 5 talent rolls

– Get 1000 presents and 5 talent rolls !code polly – Get 1000 presents

– Get 1000 presents !code golly – Get 5000 presents and talent rolls

Get 5000 presents and talent rolls !code oolly – Get 1000 presents

– Get 1000 presents !code xolly – Get 2000 presents

– Get 2000 presents !code dolly – Get 2000 presents

All Expired Codes

Below is the list of all codes that have expired as of December 2025:

!code merrychristmas

!code threeinterested

!code monkey

!code promise1

!code mobileisnottuff

How to Redeem Immortal Cultivation Codes

It won’t take much to redeem codes in this Roblox experience. However, you must unlock the feature first by reaching the , Soul Formation I Cultivation Realm. After that, follow the steps listed below:

Launch Immortal Cultivation in Roblox. Tap the Settings button on the top left of the screen. You can see it near the Chat button. The Settings menu will pop up on the screen. You will see a blank box at the bottom of it with the “Input Code” text Copy and paste any active code into the box. Hit the “Enter” key to claim freebies.

It’s important to note that the codes will expire after a short duration. So, redeem them as quickly as possible to claim freebies. The codes are case-sensitive. So, we recommend copying and pasting the codes is the best way to redeem them without encountering any errors.

How to Find More Codes

You can join the game’s Trello board to find the latest active codes. Additionally, the developers also share fresh codes in the experience’s official Discord server. They often share them in the announcements channel. Also, you can bookmark this page to get the latest codes. We will update this article as soon as new codes are released in the future.