Roblox Impact Arena Codes (January 2026)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Impact Arena Codes on January 2, 2026.

Ready to smash, dash, and battle in crazy arenas? Impact Arena delivers intense high-speed PvP combat where every hit counts! This Roblox fighting game lets you pick from 20+ cool characters inspired by favorite anime, Roblox hits, and more – from speedy fighters to mega-powerful smashers. Jump into quick Public matches for casual fun or climb ranks in tough Ranked fights, proving your skills. Building effective loadouts with stronger classes, fancy cosmetics, and helpful upgrades requires coins. Impact Arena codes deliver instant free coins!

Working Impact Arena Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them before impact!

#JJGONE – Get 500 Coins

Expired Codes

These codes have been knocked out:

Sorry!

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

How to Redeem Impact Arena Codes in Roblox

Important: You must like, favorite the game, AND join the Dissentent Studios community BEFORE codes will work! After completing these requirements, follow these steps:

Launch Impact Arena in Roblox. Click “Fight” to start. Tap the “Shop” button at the top of your screen. Scroll all the way down to the “Codes” spot. Enter your code exactly (case-sensitive, no spaces). Hit “Claim” to get coins.

Your free coins appear immediately for purchasing classes, cosmetics, and upgrades!

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released. You can also join the official Impact Arena Discord server. Following the Dissentent Studios Roblox community provides additional code releases and exclusive rewards.