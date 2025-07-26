Roblox Inhuman Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Inhuman Codes on July 26th, 2025.

Spotting fake humans among real ones while trying not to get caught by hidden monsters creates some of the most spine-tingling moments in horror gaming. Inhuman drops you into a creepy world where you must carefully examine people passing through your terminal, using sight and sound to figure out who’s real and who’s an impostor. The game tests your observation skills as you look for tiny details that might reveal which humans are actually dangerous fakes in disguise.

Working Inhuman Codes

We checked these codes, and they work right now in the game. Since this is a horror detection game, codes help you get cash and cosmetic items:

RELEASE – 2,000 Cash and Party Skin

Expired Codes

Right now, there are no old codes that have stopped working. The game is still pretty new, so the code above still gives you free rewards.

How to Use Inhuman Codes in Roblox

Using codes in Inhuman is easy, and the codes button is right at the bottom of your screen, where you can see it. Here’s how to use your codes:

Open Inhuman. Look for the “ABX Codes” button at the bottom of your screen. Click on it to open the code window. Type your code in the text box. Click the green Redeem button to get your rewards.

How to Find More Codes

We watch for new codes all the time and update this guide when we find them. The game makers at Talentless release codes when they add new updates or during special events. If you want to look for codes yourself, you can check these places:

With the free cash from codes and good observation skills, you’ll become an expert at spotting impostors and staying safe!