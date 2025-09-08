All Roblox Innovation Awards 2025 Winners

The Roblox Innovation Awards 2025 is all wrapped up, and we finally have the complete list of all the winners. While most of the winners were strong contenders from the beginning, some Roblox games pulled a surprise win. The event was a great showcase for all the developers who are pushing the boundaries of Roblox and offering incredible experiences for the community. Here is a list of all the winners of RIA 2025.

List of All the Roblox Innovation Awards 2025 Winners

Roblox opened voting for RIA back in August 2025, allowing players to choose their favorite experience from the selection. There were a whopping 18 categories, featuring various games like Grow a Garden, 99 Nights in the Forest, Dandy’s World, and more. Below, we have the complete list of all the categories, experiences, and developer awards for you to check out.

RIA Experience Categories Winners 2025

RIA Developer Categories Winners 2025

Best UGC Creator – Yourius

– Yourius Best Creative Direction – Steal a Brainrot

– Steal a Brainrot Best Use of Audio and Voice – Clip It

– Clip It Best Use of Tech – Dead Rails

– Dead Rails Best Studio – Splitting Point

– Splitting Point Best Plugin – Moon Animator 2

– Moon Animator 2 Best Original UGC – Knitted Arm Warmers

– Knitted Arm Warmers Best Video Star – WaffleTrades

Roblox Innovation Awards Brand Categories Winners

Best Collaboration – NASCAR + Driving Empire

– NASCAR + Driving Empire Best use of Immersive Marketing – e.l.f. UP!

– e.l.f. UP! Best use of IP (FKA Best Branded Experience) – SpongeBob Tower Defense

The Roblox Innovation Awards 2025 were fantastic, with various new experiences gaining recognition. Grow a Garden won the most awards, further solidifying its presence on the platform. With this, you’ve also reached the end of this article.