All Roblox Innovation Awards 2025 Winners

The Roblox Innovation Awards 2025 is all wrapped up, and we finally have the complete list of all the winners. While most of the winners were strong contenders from the beginning, some Roblox games pulled a surprise win. The event was a great showcase for all the developers who are pushing the boundaries of Roblox and offering incredible experiences for the community. Here is a list of all the winners of RIA 2025.
List of All the Roblox Innovation Awards 2025 Winners
Roblox opened voting for RIA back in August 2025, allowing players to choose their favorite experience from the selection. There were a whopping 18 categories, featuring various games like Grow a Garden, 99 Nights in the Forest, Dandy’s World, and more. Below, we have the complete list of all the categories, experiences, and developer awards for you to check out.
RIA Experience Categories Winners 2025
- People’s Choice – Grow a Garden
- Best New Experience – Grow a Garden
- Most Concurrent Users – Grow a Garden
- Builderman Award of Excellence – Grow a Garden
- Best Simulation Experience – Grow a Garden
- Best Party & Casual Experience – Dandy’s World
- Best Adventure Experience – 99 Nights in the Forest
- Best Obby & Platform Experience – Regretevator
- Best Roleplay & Avatar Sim Experience – Brookhaven RP
- Best Racing Experience – Driving Empire + NASCAR
- Best Puzzle Experience – Teamwork Puzzles (Obby)
- Best Sports Experience – Basketball Zero
- Best Action Experience – Blox Fruits
- Best Horror Experience – 99 Nights in the Forest
- Best RPG Experience – World // Zero
- Best Shooter Experience – Rivals
- Best Strategy Experience – Dead Rails
- Best Survival Experience – Forsaken
RIA Developer Categories Winners 2025
- Best UGC Creator – Yourius
- Best Creative Direction – Steal a Brainrot
- Best Use of Audio and Voice – Clip It
- Best Use of Tech – Dead Rails
- Best Studio – Splitting Point
- Best Plugin – Moon Animator 2
- Best Original UGC – Knitted Arm Warmers
- Best Video Star – WaffleTrades
Roblox Innovation Awards Brand Categories Winners
- Best Collaboration – NASCAR + Driving Empire
- Best use of Immersive Marketing – e.l.f. UP!
- Best use of IP (FKA Best Branded Experience) – SpongeBob Tower Defense
The Roblox Innovation Awards 2025 were fantastic, with various new experiences gaining recognition. Grow a Garden won the most awards, further solidifying its presence on the platform. With this, you’ve also reached the end of this article.