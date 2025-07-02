Roblox Investor City Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Investor City Codes on July 2nd, 2025.

Ready to build your real estate empire in Investor City? This Roblox tycoon game puts you in charge of buying properties, managing tenants, and flipping buildings for profit. While climbing the property ladder takes time and strategy, you can speed up your progress with free codes that give you Cash, Income Boosts, and Luck Boosts.

Working Investor City Codes

Our team has verified these codes and confirmed they’re currently active. Since these codes can expire without warning, make sure to redeem them as soon as possible:

30klikeswow – Redeem for 5 Ultra Luck Boosts

– Redeem for 5 Ultra Luck Boosts fglkdsn225 – Redeem for 5 Ultra Luck Boosts

– Redeem for 5 Ultra Luck Boosts BetaRelease – Redeem for 20,000 Cash

– Redeem for 20,000 Cash MoreMoneyPlease – Redeem for 2 Income Boosts

– Redeem for 2 Income Boosts Lucky – Redeem for 2 Luck Boosts

– Redeem for 2 Luck Boosts MegaLucky – Redeem for 1 Ultra Luck Boost

– Redeem for 1 Ultra Luck Boost 10w10lm2ew – Redeem for 3 Income Boosts

Expired Investor City Codes

Here is a list of all the expired codes:

12kmcxj182 – Redeem for 2 Income Boosts

– Redeem for 2 Income Boosts cxznipq2oe – Redeem for 3 Luck Boosts

– Redeem for 3 Luck Boosts fxyuz9345a – Redeem for 2 Luck Boosts

How to Redeem Investor City Codes in Roblox

Follow these steps to claim codes for Investor City in Roblox:

Launch Investor City.

Look at the left side of your screen for the menu buttons

Click on the Settings button (it’s located under the currency counter)

button (it’s located under the currency counter) The Settings menu will open with various options

Scroll down to find the code input field at the bottom of the menu

Type or paste one of the working codes from our list above

Click the white Redeem button next to the input field

IMake sure you enter the codes exactly as shown, including proper capitalization. Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so even a small typo can prevent redemption. The easiest method is to copy and paste codes directly from our list.

How to Find More Investor City Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest codes, making it the most reliable source for active Investor City freebies. The developer F1ctional typically releases new codes to celebrate game updates, player milestones, and special events, so there’s always potential for fresh rewards.

While this page is your best resource for staying current, the developer also shares codes on the Official Investor City Discord server and occasionally posts them directly on the game’s Roblox page. We monitor all the official sources so you can focus on what matters most – building your real estate empire and maximizing your profits.