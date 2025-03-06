Roblox It Girl Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox It Girl Codes on March 6th, 2025.

Ready to slay the runway in It Girl? This popular Roblox fashion game challenges you to create stunning outfits based on different themes, then strut your stuff in front of other players. To help you level up your fashion game, we’ve compiled all the working It Girl codes that will give you free diamonds and exclusive accessories.

Working It Girl Codes

Our team has verified all the working It Girl codes below:

S0SW33T – Cookie Handbag ( new )

– Cookie Handbag ( ) ITGIRLWINTER – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards thank you diamonds – 650 Diamonds

– 650 Diamonds ITGIRL – 250 Diamonds

– 250 Diamonds RUPAULSD0LL – Silver Crown

– Silver Crown TAVERSIA – Rose Headband

– Rose Headband MADDYAFK – 200 Diamonds

Make sure to redeem these codes as soon as possible, as they can expire without warning!

Expired It Girl Codes

These codes no longer work in the game:

H4PPY10KL1K3S1TG1RL

HAPPY100K

brat

HAPPY1M

M1SST3KK

How to Redeem Codes in It Girl

It is quite straightforward to redeem codes for It Girl. Just follow the steps below:

Launch It Girl in Roblox. Look for the Gear icon (settings) on the left side of your screen. Click on it to open the settings menu. In the center of the pop-up menu, you’ll see a text field labeled Enter code here. Type or paste your code in this field. Click the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

If the code doesn’t work, it could be for several reasons:

You might have entered the code incorrectly (codes are often case-sensitive)

The code may have expired

You might have already redeemed this code on your account

Where to Find More It Girl Codes

Finding fresh It Girl codes isn’t difficult once you know where to look. The development team at IT GIRL Magazine frequently drops new codes when celebrating player milestones, special events, or collaborations with influencers. Your best bet for discovering these codes is to join the official It Girl Discord server, where announcements are posted regularly in the dedicated channel. Following the developer’s Twitter/X account also provides timely updates whenever new codes are released. Don’t forget to bookmark this page as well—we constantly monitor all official sources and update our list immediately when new codes appear, saving you the trouble of searching through various platforms. Remember to check back frequently as the developers continue to release new codes with exciting rewards.