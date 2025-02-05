Update: Last checked for Roblox Jujutsu Odyssey codes on February 5th, 2025.

Looking for the latest Jujutsu Odyssey codes? Look no further as you have arrived at the right place. You will find a complete list of working codes for this JJK or Jujutsu Kaizen inspired Roblox game here. Redeeming these Jujutsu Odyssey codes will unlock rewards like Clan Spins, Outfits, etc. for free helping you level up your character quickly from the get-go. You will have an advantage over those who do not care enough to find and use these codes. Bookmark this page since we update it from time to time with new codes.

Not sure how to use the codes in Jujutsu Odyssey? Keep scrolling for a detailed code redemption guide below.

Note: We have a dedicated section for Roblox games. Here, we cover other popular Roblox games like Blox Fruits, Fisch, Jujutsu Infinite, and more.

All Working Jujutsu Odyssey Codes

You can find all the latest codes for this Roblox game below.

11KLIKESWEDIDIT : 110 Clan Rerolls (new)

: 110 Clan Rerolls CE_REROLL : Cursed Energy Color Reroll (new)

: Cursed Energy Color Reroll EARLYSUPPORTERx2 : Tensa Zangetsu Robe or Chrollo’s Cloak (new)

: Tensa Zangetsu Robe or Chrollo’s Cloak 500KVISITS : 25 Clan Spins and 2x EXP for 1 hour (new)

: 25 Clan Spins and 2x EXP for 1 hour WOMBHUNT : 3 hours of curse womb notifier (new)

: 3 hours of curse womb notifier 7KLIKES : 2 hours of CT notifier

: 2 hours of CT notifier WOO9KLIKES – 100 clan spins

– 100 clan spins SHUTDOWNAGAIN : 10 Clan Spins

: 10 Clan Spins 6KLIKES : 35 Clan Spins

: 35 Clan Spins 5KLIKES : Free skill points reset

: Free skill points reset ONEMORESHUT : Redeem this code to get 50 Clan Spins

: Redeem this code to get 50 Clan Spins 3KLIKES : Redeem this code to get 40 Clan Spins

: Redeem this code to get 40 Clan Spins SHIFTLOCKNEW : Redeem this code to get 2x Mastery (2 hours)

: Redeem this code to get 2x Mastery (2 hours) EARLYSUPPORTER : Redeem this code to get Tensa Zangetsu Outfit or a Chrollo’s Cloak

: Redeem this code to get Tensa Zangetsu Outfit or a Chrollo’s Cloak 2KLIKES : Redeem this code to get 25 Clan Spins

: Redeem this code to get 25 Clan Spins OUTNOW: Redeem this code to get 15 Clan Spins

Redeem this code to get 15 Clan Spins WHATADELAYISOLD: Redeem this code to get 10 Clan Spins

We recommend you claim these rewards using the codes above in Jujutsu Odyssey as they usually expire after some time. After that, the devs released new codes on various platforms. You don’t need to worry for we track those channels and scan for new codes every now and then. Bookmark this page to get the latest and active Jujutsu Odyssey codes.

Expired Codes

You can find all the expired codes in this section.

ONEMORESHUT

WHATADELAYISOLD

HANAMI_CHOSO_NEXT_UPDATE

RELEASETIME

OUTNOW

EARLYSUPPORTER

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Odyssey

The following steps explain how you can redeem the codes in Jujutsu Odyssey.

Launch Jujutsu Odyssey on your respective device and enter the title screen. You will find a textbox to redeem the codes in the bottom right corner of the screen. Enter the codes and click on the Claim button to receive rewards.

Alternatively, you can also enter the codes while playing the game. Simply follow these steps to do so.

While in the game, press the M key to enter the menu. Click on the Options button to find the Codes button. Click on it to access the text box to enter the codes. Press the Claim button again to receive the respective rewards in this game.

Make sure the code you are entering is free of errors. Even a small mistake in the letter case will make the code invalid. To avoid making such a mistake, copy and paste codes from above into the game.

How to Get More Jujutsu Odyssey Codes

To get all the latest codes firsthand, you can join the developer’s official Discord Server. Apart from this, you can also get other game-related information from there. But we recommend, save the hassle, and come follow TW instead.