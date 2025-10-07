Roblox Jump and Splash Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Jump and Splash Codes on October 7th, 2025.

Jump and Splash is an exciting Roblox game where you perform thrilling jumps from towering heights into pools below. Equipped with inflatable rings for endurance, you’ll climb jumping towers hundreds of meters high and execute breathtaking dives. Upgrade your equipment, collect pets that boost your speed and earnings, and unlock unique trails as you master increasingly challenging jumps. Let’s dive into the current codes that can give you free potions to accelerate your progress.

Working Jump and Splash Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Jump and Splash that you can redeem for free rewards:

JUMP – Redeem this code for 1 Double Coins Potion

– Redeem this code for 1 Double Coins Potion WATER – Redeem this code for 1 Golden Potion

These codes provide valuable potions that boost your coin earnings and overall progression, helping you unlock better equipment and pets faster.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for Jump and Splash at this time. All released codes are still active and can be redeemed for rewards.

How to Redeem Jump and Splash Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Jump and Splash codes:

Open Jump and Splash in Roblox. Click the Settings gear icon in the upper right corner of your screen. Enter your code in the dark text field that appears. Press the green Claim button to receive your free rewards.

Make sure to enter codes exactly as shown since they are case-sensitive. We recommend copying and pasting codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Jump and Splash codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Developers typically release codes during special events or game milestones.

Check the Jump and Splash Roblox page regularly for updates in the description area, as developers often announce new codes there during updates or celebrations. Since codes can expire without warning, redeem them as soon as possible to ensure you don’t miss out on free rewards that can help you reach new heights in your jumping adventures.