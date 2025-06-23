Roblox Jump Stars Codes (June 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Jump Stars Codes on June 23rd, 2025.

Step into the ultimate anime showdown! Jump Stars delivers intense 3v3 battles featuring beloved characters from the Shonen Jump universe, where proving your team’s superiority is everything. These codes will give you the edge needed to dominate the battlefield and earn those bragging rights.

Working Jump Stars Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are currently active and working. Remember, you must join the Jump Corp community on Roblox to claim rewards:

1mVisits – Redeem for 1,000 Gems

– Redeem for 1,000 Gems 50klikes – Redeem for 500 Gems

– Redeem for 500 Gems SorryForBugs – Redeem for 1,500 Gems

– Redeem for 1,500 Gems Release – Redeem for 2,700 Gems

Expired Codes

Great news! Since Jump Stars recently launched on Roblox, there are no expired codes yet. All the codes above are still active and ready to claim, so grab these free gems before the developers remove them.

How to Redeem Jump Stars Codes in Roblox

Before you can redeem any codes, make sure you’ve joined the Jump Corp Roblox community. This is a requirement set by the developers to claim code rewards. Once you’ve joined the community, launch Jump Stars and look for the codes section.

Open Jump Stars on Roblox.

Join the Jump Corp community (required for code redemption).

(required for code redemption). Click the Codes button on the left side of your screen.

button on the left side of your screen. Copy one of the working codes from our list above.

Paste it into the “Enter Code” text field.

Click the Redeem button to claim your gems.

How to Find More Codes

We regularly track all official sources and update this guide with the latest Jump Stars codes. Here are the best places to find new codes:

The gems from these codes will give you multiple summon opportunities to build your ideal team composition. Don’t spend all your gems at once! With over 5,000 free gems available from the current codes, you’ll have plenty of chances to summon powerful fighters and start climbing the ladder.