Roblox Just Brainrot TD Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Just Brainrot TD Codes on August 20th, 2025.

Ready to defend against enemy invasions using the power of internet memes? Just Brainrot TD combines classic tower defense gameplay with modern brainrot culture in the most entertaining way possible! This Roblox game challenges you to place various brainrot creatures around your base to stop waves of attacking enemies. Let us take a look at all the active codes in this experience along with how to redeem them.

Working Just Brainrot TD Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them before the dinosaurs break through!

bbtd – Get 300 Gems

– Get 300 Gems dindin – Get 300 Gems

Expired Codes

Great news! There are no expired codes yet since this is a newer game:

No expired codes currently

How to Redeem Just Brainrot TD Codes in Roblox

Getting your free gems is quick and easy. Follow these steps to redeem codes in Just Brainrot TD:

Launch Just Brainrot TD in Roblox. Click the gear icon in the upper-left corner of your screen. Select the “Codes” option from the settings menu. Enter your code in the text field. Click the green Redeem button to claim your gems.

Your gems will be added to your account immediately. Use them to unlock new brainrot creatures and strengthen your defensive capabilities.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released.

You can also join the Just Brainrot TD Discord server for community announcements and follow their Roblox group for game updates. The developers provide weekly updates, so new code might appear frequently.