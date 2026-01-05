Roblox Kaiju Universe Codes (January 2026)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Kaiju Universe codes on January 5, 2026.

Kaiju Universe is a PvP Roblox experience, featuring a world where you can roam freely, destroying the cities and killing opponents. You can also complete quests, earn XP, and level up to unlock new Kaijus. The developers also release new codes regularly that grant free in-game items, such as G-Cells. In this article, we will list all active Kaiju Universe codes and provide a guide to redeeming them.

All Active Kaiju Universe Codes

Currently, there are no active codes for Kaiju Universe.

Expired Codes

Here is the list of codes that have expired as of this writing:

WcCfSnTwYN

BmvSjWvPhl

DmjoAjJHcw

UeNmoCklyD

TqWfKFHfFw

How to Redeem Kaiju Universe Codes

You can easily redeem codes in this Roblox experience within a few seconds. Here is a step-by-step guide to do so:

Launch Kaiju Universe in Roblox. You will see the Menu on your screen after entering the experience. Tap the Settings button at the top left corner of the menu. You will see five options: Graphics, UI, Sounds, Controls, and Others. Switch to the Others tab. You will see the Redeem Code option at the top. Copy and paste any active code in the blank box next to the Redeem Code. Hit the “Enter” key to claim freebies.

How to Find More Codes

You can follow the developer’s account on X with username @Prometeo_Games to find the latest codes. Additionally, they post new codes in the official Discord server. Alternatively, bookmark this page and check regularly; we will update our list with the latest codes as soon as the developers release a new code in the future.