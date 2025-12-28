Roblox Kayak and Surf Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Kayak and Surf codes on December 28, 2025.

Kayak and Surf is a simulation Roblox experience, where you earn money by paddling to the summit in a kayak. You can unlock several kayaks, along with coaches and Pets that offer temporary boosts. The redeem codes help you obtain free stuff, such as potions, coins, spins, and more, that boost your progression. And, redeeming them is a piece of cake. In this article, you can find all active Roblox Kayak and Surf codes, along with a step-by-step guide to redeeming them.

All Active Kayak and Surf Codes

Here are all the active codes, granting free in-game items:

WELCOME25 – Get a Coin Potion (valid for 10 minutes)

– Get a Coin Potion (valid for 10 minutes) SUPPORT30M – Get a Speed Potion (valid for 10 minutes)

– Get a Speed Potion (valid for 10 minutes) JOINGROUP – Get 3 Spins

– Get 3 Spins HAPPYHOLIDAYS25 – Get 2 gifts in the season pass menu

– Get 2 gifts in the season pass menu MERRYCHRISTMAS – Get 50 Snowflake Coins and 1 Egg

All Expired Codes

Currently, Kayak and Surf have no expired codes.

If you want redeem codes for other Roblox experiences, then check out our Roblox Codes Hub. It lists the currently active codes for popular games, such as Lost Currents, Jujutsu Infinite, and more.

How to Redeem Kayak and Surf Codes

Follow the steps listed below to redeem the active codes:

Launch Kayak and Surf in Roblox. Tap the Shop button located on the right side of your screen. Scroll down to reveal the Code section. You will see an empty box. Copy/paste the active codes from the above list into the box. Hit the “Enter” key on your keyboard to claim freebies.

Eedeem the codes as soon as possible because they remain active only for a short duration. Moreover, typing the code might cause spelling errors. So, we recommend copying and pasting the codes into the box when redeeming them.

How to Find More Kayak and Surf Codes

The developers post a new code in the game’s official Discord server. You can check out the latest ones in the codes channel under the Important category. We will also update this article whenever the developers release new redeem codes. So, you can bookmark this page to receive the latest codes instantly.