Roblox Kayak Racing Codes (June 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Kayak Racing Codes on June 23rd, 2025.

Kayak Racing brings water racing to Roblox that tests your skills against other players. This isn’t just about crossing the finish line first – you’ll need to upgrade your kayak and train your character’s abilities constantly. Whether you’re just starting your paddling journey or looking to dominate the leaderboards, these codes will help you build the strength and speed needed to become the ultimate kayak champion.

Working Kayak Racing Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are currently active and working:

DragonBoat – Redeem for 2,000 Power

– Redeem for 2,000 Power Brianrot – Redeem for 1 Double Win Potion

– Redeem for 1 Double Win Potion RELEASE – Redeem for 1 Double Win Potion

Expired Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Kayak Racing. Since the game is actively maintained, all the codes above are still working and ready to claim.

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

How to Redeem Kayak Racing Codes in Roblox

Here’s the step-by-step process to claim your codes for Kayak Racing:

Launch Kayak Racing on Roblox.

on Roblox. Click the Shop button on the left side of your screen.

button on the left side of your screen. Scroll down to find the Gift Codes section at the bottom.

section at the bottom. Copy one of the working codes from our list above.

Paste it into the “Code” text field.

Click the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

Codes are case-sensitive, so make sure to copy them exactly as written. If a code doesn’t work, double-check for typos or try restarting the game to refresh your connection.

How to Find More Codes

We regularly update this guide with the latest Kayak Racing codes, making it your most reliable source for free rewards. Here are the best places to find new codes:

Bookmark this page

Alan Studio Discord server

Official Kayak Racing game page

Since we check all these sources daily and update our list before anyone else, bookmarking this page saves you time and ensures you never miss a code. The developers don’t release code on a predictable schedule, so having a reliable source is essential.