Roblox Kick Door to Escape Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Kick Door to Escape Codes on December 19, 2025.

Kick Door to Escape delivers absurdist gameplay where your only path to freedom involves kicking through progressively stronger doors! This stat training experience challenges you to train your character’s body, growing bigger and more powerful until you gain the required strength to kick down every obstacle between you and escape. Kick Door to Escape codes deliver instant food items. Let us take a look at all the active Kick Door to Escape Codes and how to redeem them.

Working Kick Door to Escape Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them before escaping!

Welcome – Get 1x Energy Drink

– Get 1x Energy Drink New – Get 1x Energy Bar

Expired Codes

Great news! There are no expired codes yet since this game launched recently:

No expired codes currently

How to Redeem Kick Door to Escape Codes in Roblox

Getting your free food and drinks is straightforward. Follow these steps:

Launch Kick Door to Escape in Roblox Press the three-lines/menu button in the top right corner Click the “Code” button in the menu Enter your code in the “Enter code” text box Hit the green “Claim” button to redeem

Your energy drinks and bars appear immediately in your inventory. Consume them strategically for maximum stat boost benefits!

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released.

Kick Door to Escape codes give you the energy drinks and bars needed to accelerate your training immediately. Use your free consumables wisely, build overwhelming strength, and kick through every door standing between you and freedom!