Roblox Knife Arena Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Knife Arena Codes on December 24, 2025.

Knife Arena delivers intense free-for-all battles where you slash and stab your way to victory! This Roblox FFA experience drops you into arenas filled with knife-wielding opponents, challenging you to sidestep attacks, land precise hits, and climb the leaderboard becoming the ultimate knife master. The combat system balances light attacks for quick strikes and heavy one-hit attacks for devastating blows requiring perfect timing. Looking good while dominating matters, and unlocking cool knife skins through grinding takes time. Knife Arena codes deliver instant skin cases!

Working Knife Arena Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them before they’re blunted!

freecase – Get 1 Release Case

Expired Codes

Great news! There are no expired codes yet since the game just launched:

No expired codes currently

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

How to Redeem Knife Arena Codes in Roblox

The redemption process is straightforward. Follow these steps carefully:

Launch Knife Arena in Roblox. Click the Settings button (cogwheel icon) in the top-left corner while in the main menu. Press “Redeem Code” option. Enter your code in the “Enter Code Here” text box. Press “Redeem” to claim rewards.

Your skin cases appear immediately in your inventory. Opening the Release Case unlocks new knife skins that make your blade stand out in battles!

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released. You can also join the Knife Arena – 9D Games Discord server. Master light and heavy attacks, perfect your sidesteps, and slash your way to the top of the leaderboard with style!