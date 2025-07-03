Roblox Kraken Game Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Kraken Game Codes on July 3rd, 2025.

Ready to survive the deadly challenges in Kraken Game? Your goal is simple: be the last player standing to claim the massive cash prize. While some rounds can be incredibly challenging and winning consistently isn’t easy, you can give yourself an edge by redeeming codes for free Coins that let you unlock emotes, outfits, and masks to customize your character.

Working Kraken Game Codes

Our team has verified these codes and confirmed they’re currently active. Since Kraken Game codes typically expire quickly, make sure to redeem them as soon as possible:

1.5KLIKESTHX – Redeem for 105,000 Coins

Expired Kraken Game Codes

These codes are no longer working, but we’re keeping them here so you know what’s been used before:

FREEOUTFIT – Free outfit

LAUNCHDAY – Reward

How to Redeem Kraken Game Codes in Roblox

You can redeem codes for Kraken Game by following these steps:

Launch Kraken Game.

Look at the top of your screen for the Menu button

button Click on Menu, then select Codes from the dropdown options

from the dropdown options Find the “Enter Code” text field in the codes window

Type or paste one of the working codes from our list above

Click the Redeem button to claim your rewards

Kraken Game codes are case-sensitive, so make sure you enter them exactly as shown. The safest approach is to copy and paste codes directly from our list to avoid any typing mistakes that could prevent successful redemption.

How to Find More Kraken Game Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest codes from developer DTP Trends. Since Kraken Game is a newer addition to the Squid Game-inspired games on Roblox, the developers are actively releasing codes to build their player base and celebrate milestones.

Currently, the main source for new codes is the Official Kraken Game Roblox page. The developers haven’t established an official Discord server yet, which means social media and group announcements are your primary sources for fresh codes.

Remember that the developers often release codes to celebrate reaching certain milestones or player counts, so staying engaged with the community can give you hints about when new codes might be coming. The more active the game becomes, the more frequently we can expect fresh promotional codes to appear.