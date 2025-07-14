Roblox Liar’s Table Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Liar’s Table Codes on July 14th, 2025.

Liar’s Table brings competitive lying to Roblox in this engaging card game where bluffing is everything. Players take turns placing cards face-down while claiming what they’re playing – but here’s the twist: you don’t always have to tell the truth. Successfully call out someone’s lie, and they drink a potion that might knock them out of the game.

Working Liar’s Table Codes

Our team has verified these codes and confirmed they’re currently active and working:

PATRIOT – 300 Cash

– 300 Cash SUMMER2025 – 200 Beach Balls (New summer reward)

– 200 Beach Balls (New summer reward) RUSSO – Russo Voice (Unique voice pack)

– Russo Voice (Unique voice pack) 20KLIKES – 200 Cash (Milestone reward)

– 200 Cash (Milestone reward) 10KLIKES – 100 Cash (Community milestone)

These codes give you valuable in-game currency and cosmetic items that you can use to customize your card game experience and purchase helpful items from the shop.

Expired Liar’s Table Codes

These codes are no longer working and have been moved to our expired list:

HOORAY – Free rewards (Expired)

– Free rewards (Expired) EASTER2025 – 100 Eggs (Expired)

– 100 Eggs (Expired) NEWHEARTS – 100 Hearts (Expired)

– 100 Hearts (Expired) XTRACASH – Cash reward (Expired)

– Cash reward (Expired) HAPPY2025 – 250 Cash (Expired)

– 250 Cash (Expired) GIFTING – 150 Peppermints (Expired)

– 150 Peppermints (Expired) CHRISTMAS2024 – 100 Peppermints (Expired)

– 100 Peppermints (Expired) WINTER2024 – Winter-themed card cover (Expired)

– Winter-themed card cover (Expired) WEEKEND – 500 Cash (Expired)

How to Redeem Liar’s Table Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Liar’s Table is straightforward and takes just a few seconds. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Launch Liar’s Table from your Roblox games library. Look for the “Codes” button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Click on the Codes button to open the redemption window. Type or paste your code into the “Enter code” text box. Press the Enter key to claim your rewards instantly

Make sure you enter the codes exactly as shown, including any capital letters. The codes are case-sensitive, so “PATRIOT” won’t work if you type “patriot.”

How to Find More Liar’s Table Codes

This page is your most reliable source for Liar’s Table codes since we update our list regularly and test every code before publishing. We check for new codes daily and remove expired ones immediately, so you’ll always find accurate information here.

The developers share new code primarily through the Overhaul Entertainment Discord server. Since we monitor all these sources for you, bookmark this page and check back regularly. You’ll never miss out on free cash, card cosmetics, or voice packs!