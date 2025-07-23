Roblox Livetopia Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Livetopia Codes on July 23rd, 2025.

Building your perfect virtual life with a dream house, a cool job, and amazing pets becomes even more fun when you have special items and rewards to make your experience unique. Livetopia is one of the best roleplay games on Roblox, where you can do almost anything. While the game is free to play, getting free items and rewards can make your Livetopia experience even better. Whether you want free items to decorate your house or to show off to friends, let’s take a look at whether there are free codes available.

Working Livetopia Codes

Right now, there’s only one code that works in Livetopia. The game doesn’t get new codes very often, but when they do come out, they’re usually really good:

LivetopiaOneYear – Anniversary Rewards

Expired Codes

These codes used to work, but don’t anymore:

70k likes – Mini Bus

50k likes – Golf Stick

35k likes – Frying Pan

How to Use Livetopia Codes in Roblox

Here’s how to use your codes for Livetopia:

Open Livetopia.

Look for the gear icon (settings button) at the top left of your screen

at the top left of your screen Click the red “Redeem” button at the top of this menu

at the top of this menu Type or copy the code into the text box

Click the “Yes” button to get your free rewards

How to Find More Codes

We check for new Livetopia codes every day and update this guide when we find them. The game doesn’t release codes very often, but when they do, they’re usually really special. If you want to look for codes yourself, you can check these places:

Keep checking back for new codes, because when Livetopia does release them, they’re usually really special and worth having.