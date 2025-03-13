Roblox LOCKED Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox LOCKED on March 13th, 2025.

Time to dominate the pitch! LOCKED, the Roblox experience inspired by the popular Blue Lock anime, challenges players to become the ultimate striker with unique abilities and strategic gameplay. To help you climb the ranks, we’ve compiled all active LOCKED codes that provide valuable Yen—the game’s currency for customizations, rolls, and power-ups.

All Working LOCKED Codes

Here are all the active LOCKED codes you can redeem right now:

120KFAVOURITE : Redeem for 85,000 Yen ( new )

: Redeem for 85,000 Yen ( ) 125MILVISITS : Redeem for 85,000 Yen ( new )

: Redeem for 85,000 Yen ( ) MEDALXLOCKED : Redeem for 85,000 Yen

: Redeem for 85,000 Yen 10KSUBS : Redeem for 100,000 Yen

: Redeem for 100,000 Yen 70KLIKES : Redeem for 85,000 Yen

: Redeem for 85,000 Yen 150KMEMBERS : Redeem for 100,000 Yen

: Redeem for 100,000 Yen DRAGONHEADER: Redeem for 50,000 Yen

Expired LOCKED Codes

These codes no longer work in LOCKED:

TY2KLIKES

LIKES3K

REFUND

TY1KLIKES

VISITS500K

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

CONSOLE

FIELDMAP

LOCKEDMAS

Note: These are just a few codes that have expired; there are hundred of others as well

How to Redeem LOCKED Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem codes for LOCKED:

Launch LOCKED in Roblox. Press the M key on your keyboard to open the menu. Look for the text box in the bottom-right corner of the menu. Type or paste a code from our list. Press Enter to claim your Yen reward.

Make sure to redeem these codes as soon as possible, as they can expire without warning!

How to Get More LOCKED Codes

The best ways to stay updated on the latest LOCKED codes are:

Bookmark this page – We regularly check for new codes and update our list Join the official LOCKED Discord server Follow the official Roblox group.

Looking for more Roblox codes? Check out our guides for Untitled Boxing Game Codes or It Girl Codes. You can also explore our Roblox codes master list for rewards in other popular experiences.