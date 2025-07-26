Roblox Lucky Block Tower Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Lucky Block Tower Codes on July 26th, 2025.

Climbing a dangerous tower filled with trolls and obstacles becomes much more exciting when you have magical Lucky Blocks to help you reach the top. Lucky Block Tower is inspired by popular games like Slap Tower and Troll Tower, but adds its own twist with special blocks that give you random powers and abilities. Your goal is simple – climb as high as you can while avoiding trolls and using your Lucky Blocks wisely to overcome challenges. Let’s take a look at whether there are free codes available for this tower-climbing adventure.

Working Lucky Block Tower Codes

Right now, there are no active codes available for Lucky Block Tower. The game doesn’t have a codes redemption system, which means players get all their Lucky Blocks and rewards through gameplay.

Expired Codes

Since there’s no codes system in place, there are no old codes that stopped working either.

How to Use Lucky Block Tower Codes in Roblox

Currently, there’s no way to redeem codes in Lucky Block Tower since the developers haven’t added a codes system to the game. If they ever add this feature in future updates, we’ll update this guide with easy instructions on how to use codes.

Most tower climbing games that add codes usually put them in:

A codes button

A settings menu

The spawn area

How to Find More Codes

We’ll keep watching Lucky Block Tower to see if Devolty Games ever adds codes in future updates. Many popular climbing games eventually add codes when they get bigger or during special events. Keep checking back for updates, because even though Lucky Block Tower doesn’t have codes now, games can always add new features.