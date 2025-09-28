Roblox Lumber INC Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Lumber INC Codes on September 28th, 2025.

Lumber INC challenges you to become a real lumberjack by chopping down trees in the forests, sawing them into planks, and earning serious money from your hard work. You start with basic equipment that’s pretty weak, but as you progress you can upgrade to better saws, vehicles, and tools. The game features diverse gameplay where you’ll drive around to cut trees, transport logs with various vehicles, and turn everything into profitable pallets at the sawmill. Using codes gives you free cash to buy better equipment faster and skip the early game struggle.

Working Lumber INC Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

2KLikes! – 2k Cash

Expired Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Lumber INC. Since the game is still growing, all codes remain active for now. Once codes start expiring, we’ll move them to this section to keep you informed.

How to Redeem Lumber INC Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Lumber INC is straightforward and follows the typical Roblox pattern. The code system is built into the store menu, making it easy to access whenever you need free cash. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Launch Lumber INC from your Roblox games list. Look for the shopping cart icon at the top of your screen. Click on it to open the Store menu. Find the Codes section within the store. Type or paste your chosen code into the Code text box. Click the green checkmark button to claim your rewards.

Remember that Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so it’s best to copy and paste codes directly from this guide rather than typing them manually to avoid any mistakes.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh Lumber INC freebies. However, the developers share code on several official channels that are worth following for the fastest updates.

The Lumber INC Discord server is where developers typically announce new codes first, especially during special events and game updates. You can also join The Lumber Company Roblox group for community announcements and exclusive member benefits.

The developers also have a Twitter/X account where they sometimes share codes. Following these official sources ensures you’ll be among the first to know when new codes drop.