Roblox Make Your Pets Famous Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Make Your Pets Famous Codes on August 16th, 2025.

Make Your Pets Famous on Roblox combines the excitement of pet collecting with the fun of social media fame! This tycoon game lets you photograph your pets to earn likes, which you can then spend on better eggs containing rarer creatures. The more popular your pets become, the more money you make from their photo shoots. Getting rare legendary and mythical pets is the key to success, but opening premium eggs costs tons of likes.

Working Make Your Pets Famous Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them quickly to boost your pet photography business!

1kLikes – Get 5 Minutes of 2x Mutations

– Get 5 Minutes of 2x Mutations 500LIKES – Get 5 Minutes of 2x Likes Potion

– Get 5 Minutes of 2x Likes Potion RELEASE – Get 1,000 Likes

Expired Codes

Great news! There are no expired codes yet since this is a newer game:

No expired codes currently

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

How to Redeem Make Your Pets Famous Codes in Roblox

Getting your free rewards is super simple. Just follow these easy steps:

Launch Make Your Pets Famous in Roblox. Click the yellow Shop button on the left side of your screen. Scroll down to the bottom of the shop window. Enter your code in the text box. Click the Submit button to claim your rewards.

Your likes and boosters will be added to your account immediately. Use them to buy better eggs and stands to improve your pet photography business.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released.

You can also join the Make Your Pets Famous Discord server and watch the announcements channel for code drops. Following the Famous Pets Roblox group and their X account is another great way to stay updated.