Roblox Makeup Store Simulator Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Makeup Store Simulator Codes on October 7th, 2025.

Makeup Store Simulator lets you experience the life of a beauty store owner in Roblox. Stock your shelves with high-end cosmetics, set competitive prices to attract customers, and manage your inventory to maximize profits. Decorate your store to make it more appealing, serve customers efficiently, and build your beauty empire from a small shop to a thriving business. Running a successful makeup store requires significant investment, so let’s check out the current codes that can give you free cash to boost your business.

Working Makeup Store Simulator Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Makeup Store Simulator that you can redeem for free rewards:

FACEGLOW – Redeem this code for $950 Cash

Expired Codes

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

LIPSTICK2025

MakeUp

How to Redeem Makeup Store Simulator Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Makeup Store Simulator codes:

Open Makeup Store Simulator in Roblox. Press the Z key on your keyboard (or tap the phone icon on mobile). Click on the Code button (green button) on the phone interface. Enter your code in the text field that appears. Press the Enter button to claim your free cash.

Make sure to enter codes exactly as shown since they are case-sensitive. We recommend copying and pasting codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Makeup Store Simulator codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Developers typically release codes during special events or game milestones.

Join the official Makeup Store Simulator Discord server for community discussions and potential code announcements, though codes aren’t always posted in dedicated channels. Check the Makeup Store Simulator Roblox page regularly, as this is where developers most commonly announce new codes in the game description.