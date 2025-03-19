Roblox Meme Sea Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Meme Sea Codes on March 19th, 2025.

Meme Sea delivers a hilarious experience by blending internet meme culture with One Piece-inspired gameplay mechanics. As you navigate through this vast ocean of viral content, you’ll encounter numerous meme characters, battle enemies, and collect powerful abilities through the game’s gacha system.

Acquiring gems and cash is essential for strengthening your character, but the grind can be challenging. Fortunately, our list of Meme Sea codes will provide you with free resources to enhance your powers and progress faster through this quirky universe.

Active Meme Sea Codes

We’ve verified these codes are working as of today. Redeem them quickly before they expire!

100KFavorites – 500 Gems

– 500 Gems 100KLikes – 500 Gems

– 500 Gems 100MVisits – $1,000,000 and 1,000 Gems

– $1,000,000 and 1,000 Gems 100KActive – $1,000,000 and 1,000 Gems

– $1,000,000 and 1,000 Gems 70KActive – 1,000 Gems

– 1,000 Gems Update4 – $400,000 and 40 Gems

– $400,000 and 40 Gems 10KLikes – 100 Gems

– 100 Gems 10KMembers – 100 Gems

Note: You at least need to be level 25 to redeem codes in Meme Sea.

Expired Meme Sea Codes

These codes no longer work in the game:

40KActive

20KActive

10KActive

4KActive

9MVisits

8MVisits

10MVisits

ThankFor1KActive

ThankFor100KVisits

MemeSeaRelease

ThankFor1KLikes

ThankFor1MVisits

ThankFor2MVisits

ThankFor3MVisits

ThankFor4MVisits

ThankFor200KVisits

Looking for codes for other Roblox games? Check out our guides for Dress to Impress codes or Berry Avenue codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Meme Sea

You can simply redeem codes for Meme Sea by following these steps below:

Launch Meme Sea on Roblox. Click on the “Settings” icon to open the settings menu Scroll down until you find the “Redeem Codes” section Enter your code in the text box Click the play button (or press Enter) to submit

Make sure to copy codes exactly as they appear in our list, as Roblox codes are case-sensitive. For best results, copy and paste instead of manually typing.

How to Find More Meme Sea Codes

Staying updated with the latest Meme Sea codes can give you a significant advantage. Here are the best ways to find new codes:

Join the official Meme Sea Discord server as the developers frequently post new codes there.

as the developers frequently post new codes there. Follow the official Twitter account.

Follow the Meme Sea Roblox group .

. Bookmark this page – We regularly update our list with fresh codes as soon as they’re available

Meme Sea offers a refreshingly humorous take on the anime adventure genre by combining internet culture with engaging gameplay. The codes we’ve provided will give you a significant head start!