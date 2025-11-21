Roblox Merge and Fight Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Merge and Fight Codes on November 21st, 2025.

Love Plants vs Zombies? Merge and Fight brings that addictive tower defense formula to Roblox with unique merging mechanics! This experience combines the best elements of tower defense and PvZ, challenging you to plant seeds in your garden and merge them into progressively stronger defenders. Building an effective defense takes time, and early progression feels slow without boost items. Merge and Fight codes deliver instant potions, buckets of water, and other items!

Working Merge and Fight Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them before the Brainrots overrun them!

pea – Get 2x Plant Attack Potion, 2x Seed Luck Potion, 3x Buckets of Water

– Get 2x Plant Attack Potion, 2x Seed Luck Potion, 3x Buckets of Water plantsmerge – Get Brainrot Luck Potion and Brainrots

– Get Brainrot Luck Potion and Brainrots welcome – Get Plant Attack Potion, 2x Buckets of Water, and Shuriken

Expired Codes

Great news! There are no expired codes yet since this game launched recently:

No expired codes currently

How to Redeem Merge and Fight Codes in Roblox

Getting your free potions and items is straightforward. Follow these steps:

Launch Merge and Fight in Roblox. Click the “Store” button on the left side of your screen. Select “Redeem Code” tab or scroll to the bottom of Store window. Enter your code in the “Enter Code” text box. Click the green “Redeem” button to claim rewards.

Your potions and items appear immediately in your inventory. The attack potions and luck buffs dramatically improve early progression!

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released.

You can also check the main Merge and Fight game page on Roblox where active codes appear in the description. Join the Mom One More Minute Roblox community to get an exclusive Plasma gun, and check the Merge and Fight Discord server‘s updates channel for code announcements.