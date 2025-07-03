Roblox Merge Tower Defense Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Merge Tower Defense Codes on July 3rd, 2025.

The zombie apocalypse is here, and your turrets are all that stand between humanity and total annihilation. Merge Tower Defense throws strategy, upgrading, and pure survival instinct into one chaotic package where every decision matters. The learning curve can be steep, especially when you’re starting with basic equipment and limited funds. That’s where codes come in clutch, giving you free Diamonds to unlock upgrades.

Working Merge Tower Defense Codes

Our team has verified these codes and confirmed they’re currently active. Since Merge Tower Defense codes can expire without warning, make sure to redeem them as soon as possible:

Welcome – Redeem for 500 Diamonds

– Redeem for 500 Diamonds DiscordMembers – Redeem for 1,000 Diamonds

Expired Merge Tower Defense Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Merge Tower Defense. This means both codes above are still working, and you can claim all the rewards right now!

How to Redeem Merge Tower Defense Codes in Roblox

Follow these steps to claim your codes for Merge Tower Defense

Launch Merge Tower Defense.

Look at the upper right corner of your screen

Click on the small ABX button (this opens the codes menu)

(this opens the codes menu) A new window will appear with a text input field

Type or paste one of the working codes from our list above

Click the purple Redeem button to claim your rewards

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so make sure you enter them exactly as shown. The easiest method is to copy and paste codes directly from our list to avoid any typing errors that could prevent successful redemption.

How to Find More Merge Tower Defense Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest codes from the Merge Tower Defense development team. The developers typically release new codes to celebrate game updates, community milestones, and special events, so there’s always potential for fresh diamond rewards.

The primary source for new codes is the Discord server. Remember to check back regularly, as the zombie apocalypse waits for no one, and having a steady supply of diamonds can mean the difference between surviving another day or becoming zombie food.