Roblox Merge Your Army Codes (January 2026)

Update: We checked for new Roblox Merge Your Army codes on January 16th, 2026.

Zombies everywhere! Merge Your Army throws huge waves of undead at you while you combine defenders to make them stronger. You equip your soldiers with gear, merge them for more power, and fight giant bosses to unlock new stages. The key is building the strongest army possible by merging units and using smart tactics. With endless zombie attacks, you need all the help you can get. Let’s check out the Merge Your Army codes that give you free cash and potions to boost your defenses.

Working Merge Your Army Codes

Here are the codes that work right now:

UPDATE2 – Get free Potions

– Get free Potions 1KCCU – Get 5,000 Cash

These codes help you buy more units and merge them faster.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes yet and both codes are still working!

How to Redeem Merge Your Army Codes

Redeeming your codes for Merge Your Army is pretty simple, just follow these steps below:

Open Merge Your Army in Roblox Click the Shop button on the left side Scroll down to the bottom of the Shop window Type your code in the “Enter code here…” box Hit the green Redeem button

Your rewards show up instantly if the code worked. If not, try closing and reopening the game to get on a new server.

How to Find More Codes

Bookmark this page; we check for new codes constantly. Codes often expire fast, so use them quickly. You can also check these sources to find more codes:

Join the Totally Not Lazy Roblox group for game updates.

for game updates. Join the Merge Your Army Discord for community news and code announcements.

Codes usually drop during big updates, holidays, or when the game hits milestones like certain visitor counts. Keep merging those defenders and fighting off the zombie hordes!