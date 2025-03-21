Roblox Meta Lock Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Meta Lock Codes on March 21st, 2025.

Meta Lock brings the intense competitive spirit of Blue Lock to Roblox, allowing players to develop their soccer skills and unleash powerful special moves. Inspired by the popular anime and manga series, this game challenges you to prove yourself as the ultimate striker.

Our collection of Meta Lock codes provides you with free spins and Yen, giving you more opportunities to develop your character into a goal-scoring machine worthy of standing alongside other Blue Lock icons.

Active Meta Lock Codes

We’ve verified these codes are working as of today. Redeem them quickly before they expire!

IsagiXBachiraTrailer – 20 Spins

Expired Meta Lock Codes

These codes no longer work in the game:

HAPPYNEWYEAR2025

BigUpdateSoon

MERRY CHRISTMAS

BACKBURST

NEWMAPS

ControlReworkYes

BLSeason2

PANTHER

GOLDENZONE

UPDATETHISWEEK

PLANETHOTLINE

PowerShotRework

DirectShotAwakening

SuperCoolCode

TheAdaptiveGenius

NOMOREDELAYLOCK

How to Redeem Codes in Meta Lock

The process for redeeming codes in Meta Lock has changed slightly with recent updates. Follow these steps to claim your rewards:

Launch Meta Lock in Roblox. Click the “Play” button to enter the main lobby Once you’ve spawned, locate and click the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen. A code redemption window will appear. Enter your code in the text box. The code will be redeemed automatically (no need to press Enter or click a button).

If a code isn’t working, try restarting the game and attempting redemption again.

How to Get More Meta Lock Codes

Staying updated with the latest Meta Lock codes ensures you’ll never miss out on free spins and Yen to enhance your soccer prowess. The primary source for new codes is the official Meta Lock Discord server, where the developer @Reydmundo regularly posts announcements about updates and milestone rewards. You can also join the official Group.

For the most convenient way to access these codes, simply bookmark this page as we continuously monitor all official channels to bring you the latest working codes as soon as they’re released.