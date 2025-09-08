Roblox Midnight Racing Tokyo Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Midnight Racing Tokyo Codes on September 8th, 2025.

Get ready to rule the streets of Tokyo! Midnight Racing Tokyo brings street racing to Roblox with realistic car mechanics that make you feel like you’re really behind the wheel. You can buy cars, repair damaged parts, modify your ride with custom upgrades, and compete in intense races to earn cash. Money is everything in this game – you need it to buy better cars, upgrade your current vehicle, and stay competitive against other racers. That’s where Midnight Racing Tokyo codes come in handy, giving you millions of free cash to build the ultimate racing machine.

Working Midnight Racing Tokyo Codes

Our team has checked these codes, and they are all working. Use them quickly to get millions in free cash:

AMERICA25 – Get 3.5 million Cash

– Get 3.5 million Cash ALPHA – Get 5 million Cash

– Get 5 million Cash SNOWDAY – Get 1 million Cash

– Get 1 million Cash HoldTheLine – Get 2 million Cash

– Get 2 million Cash 100ksocial – Get 1.5 million Cash

– Get 1.5 million Cash challenge – Get 2 million Cash

– Get 2 million Cash 100Million – Get 6.5 million Cash

– Get 6.5 million Cash DataRecover – Overrides Cars/Builds (type “drconfirm” to attempt vehicle data recovery)

– Overrides Cars/Builds (type “drconfirm” to attempt vehicle data recovery) ??? – Unlocks the SH1R4K4W4 code

– Unlocks the SH1R4K4W4 code SH1R4K4W4 – Get Shirakawa Touge track (must redeem ??? code first)

Expired Midnight Racing Tokyo Codes

These codes no longer work:

Secretcode – No longer active

– No longer active christmas2023 – No longer active

– No longer active PUMPKINHUNT2023 – No longer active

– No longer active no moners – No longer active

– No longer active feelsbrokeman – No longer active

– No longer active easterbunny – No longer active

– No longer active touchgrass50k – No longer active

– No longer active EASTER – No longer active

– No longer active updatetime – No longer active

– No longer active patience – No longer active

– No longer active SPRING BREAK – No longer active

– No longer active 12ktwitter – No longer active

– No longer active DEVGEM500K – No longer active

How to Redeem Midnight Racing Tokyo Codes in Roblox

Getting your free cash in Midnight Racing Tokyo is simple and takes just a few seconds:

Launch Midnight Racing Tokyo on Roblox Go to the hub screen in the main menu Click the Promo Code option at the top of the screen Type any active code in the “Enter Promo Code” section Click and hold the Submit button to claim your rewards

The cash will be added to your account right away. You can then use this money to buy new cars, upgrade your current vehicle, or repair any damage from previous races.

How to Find More Midnight Racing Tokyo Codes

We update this guide regularly with all the latest working codes, making this the best place to find fresh Midnight Racing Tokyo codes. Save this page and check back often since developer Dev Gem releases new code during milestones and special events.

You can also join the official Midnight Racing Tokyo Discord server ,where new codes are announced in the announcements channel. Follow their official X account and join their Roblox community to stay connected with the latest updates and code releases.