Roblox Mini Empires Codes (December 2025)

Ready to command armies and conquer rival kingdoms? Mini Empires combines the best elements of Battle of Polytopia and Civilization into an addictive Roblox strategy! This empire-building experience challenges you to construct farms for economic growth, build defenses protecting your Core, establish training camps and houses for population, then prepare armies of soldiers, vehicles, and ships for conquest. Let us take a look at all active and expired codes for Mini Empires.

Working Mini Empires Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now, despite the discontinued status:

VIREAL – Get 100 Gems (requires joining the Vireal Roblox group)

Expired Codes

These codes have fallen to enemy forces:

LATEBATTLEPASS

MISSIONSUPDATE

COMEBACKUPDATE

FOLLOWAVALLACHI

DUNE

How to Redeem Mini Empires Codes in Roblox

Important: You must join the Vireal Roblox group BEFORE codes will work! After joining, follow these steps:

Launch Mini Empires in Roblox. Wait in the queue screen. Press “Codes” button on the right side (has Twitter’s legacy icon). Enter your code in the text box. Press “Redeem” to claim rewards

A pop-up screen shows what you’ve earned if successful. The group membership requirement is mandatory – codes won’t work without joining Vireal’s group.

How to Find More Codes

The game description explicitly states “Mini Empires is currently discontinued and will not receive updates.” This means new codes are unlikely, though existing codes remain functional. You can still join the Mini Empires Discord server for community discussion and potential announcements. We’ll monitor for any surprise codes despite the discontinued status, so bookmark this page just in case.