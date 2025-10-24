Roblox Monkey Climb Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Monkey Climb Codes on October 24th, 2025.

Go bananas with endless climbing action! Monkey Climb puts you in control of a clumsy simian on a mission to scale the world’s tallest coconut tree. This straightforward but addictive Roblox experience challenges you to improve your monkey’s climbing skills while earning coins and fruits along the way. Monkey Climb codes provide free gold and potions to boost your climbing speed and help you reach new heights faster.

Working Monkey Climb Codes

Our team has verified these codes:

LIKEGAME – Get 200 Gold

– Get 200 Gold RELEASE – Get 1 Double Win Potion

Expired Monkey Climb Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in Monkey Climb. Since the game is relatively new, all released codes are still active.

How to Redeem Monkey Climb Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Monkey Climb is incredibly simple and takes just a few seconds. Here is how to do it:

Launch Monkey Climb on Roblox. Click the cogwheel icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Find the code entry section in the settings window. Enter any working code in the “Enter Code” text box. Click the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

Your rewards will be added immediately to your account. Gold can be used for upgrades, while potions provide temporary boosts to help you climb faster and earn more rewards.

How to Find More Monkey Climb Codes

We update this guide regularly with all the latest working codes, making this the most reliable source for fresh Monkey Climb codes. Bookmark this page and check back frequently since new codes will be released as the game grows. You can also check the official Monkey Climb game page on Roblox where the developer occasionally posts codes. You can also join the official Discord channel.