Roblox Monkey Tycoon Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Monkey Tycoon Codes on March 10th, 2025.

Building a monkey empire is no small feat, especially when you’re just starting out in Roblox’s Monkey Tycoon. This popular tycoon game lets you collect colorful monkeys that produce bananas, which you can then use to expand your empire and climb the leaderboards.

While grinding for bananas is part of the fun, redeeming codes can give you a significant boost with free monkeys, sacrifices, and special effects that would otherwise cost you precious Robux. Our team has compiled all the latest working codes to help you build your monkey empire faster than ever.

Working Monkey Tycoon Codes

Our team has verified all these codes as working. Make sure to redeem them exactly as written, as codes in Roblox are case-sensitive:

HughMungus – Redeem for one million monkeys

– Redeem for one million monkeys bugfixing – Redeem for 5 sacrifices

– Redeem for 5 sacrifices Thanks – Redeem for one million monkeys

– Redeem for one million monkeys BloodForTheBloodGod – Redeem for 2 sacrifices

– Redeem for 2 sacrifices boogers – Redeem for 4.8 million monkeys (Note: Must be used at night near the ghost by the leaderboard)

– Redeem for 4.8 million monkeys (Note: Must be used at night near the ghost by the leaderboard) bottle – Redeem for 3 sacrifices

– Redeem for 3 sacrifices Asteroid – Redeem for 4 sacrifices

– Redeem for 4 sacrifices RollTheDice – Redeem for a random amount of monkeys

– Redeem for a random amount of monkeys PlayStreetWars – Redeem for 2 sacrifices

– Redeem for 2 sacrifices Freeslimemonkey – Redeem for a special surprise

– Redeem for a special surprise MichaelsaJoestar – Redeem for 10,000 monkeys

– Redeem for 10,000 monkeys ELSEP03M – Redeem for 10,000 monkeys

– Redeem for 10,000 monkeys Boostmeup – Redeem for a 3x time boost

– Redeem for a 3x time boost IHopeNothingBadHappens – Instantly kills your character

– Instantly kills your character LotsOfMonkeys – Redeem for high-tier monkeys

– Redeem for high-tier monkeys Hot – Sets yourself on fire

– Sets yourself on fire GOOBLESTHEALIEN – Redeem for 100,000 monkeys

– Redeem for 100,000 monkeys Nirvana – Redeem for two nukes

– Redeem for two nukes monkey backwards – Redeem for over 350,000 monkeys

Expired Monkey Tycoon Codes

These codes no longer work in the game:

Arboreal

Baboon

RADIATION

Gorilla

statues

MURDER

Orangutan

Primate

Simian

Nevergonnagiveyouup

Nevergonnaletyoudown

Nevergonnarunaroundanddesertyou

Nevergonnamakeyoucry

Nevergonnasaygoodbye

Nevergonnatellalieandhurtyou

Ape

Bakery

Nothing

Tarantula

Cipher

RIGVSQERGIV

MonkeyTycoonForever

September

Medusa

142496

codelist

BIGBOI

How to Redeem Monkey Tycoon Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Monkey Tycoon is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your rewards:

Launch Roblox and open Monkey Tycoon. Look at the left side of your screen for the Codes button. In the text field, enter or paste a working code from our list above Click the “Apply Code” or “Redeem” button.

How to Find More Monkey Tycoon Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Monkey Tycoon codes as soon as they’re released, making this the best place to find working codes. However, if you want to be among the first to know about new codes, here are some official sources you can check:

The official Monkey Tycoon Roblox group is where the developers sometimes share new codes and game updates. Joining the group might also unlock special perks in the game.

Another great source is the official Monkey Tycoon Discord server, where the developers post announcements, including new code releases. The Discord community is also helpful for trading tips and strategies with other players.

Whether you’re just starting your monkey empire or looking to expand your existing collection, these codes will give you a significant advantage. Remember to check back regularly as we update our list with new codes whenever they’re released!