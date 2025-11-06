Roblox MonsterVerze Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox MonsterVerze Codes on November 6th, 2025.

Love creating spooky fashion but tired of waiting for Halloween events? MonsterVerze makes every day Halloween by combining the fashion game formula with supernatural style! This Monster High-inspired Roblox experience lets you dress up as vampires, werewolves, ghosts, and other creatures without ever being limited to boring everyday outfits. Building an impressive wardrobe of exclusive monster outfits requires ghoulars though – the in-game currency that unlocks premium clothing items. MonsterVerze codes deliver instant ghoulars and special accessories to help your creations stand out!

Working MonsterVerze Codes

Our team has verified these codes are working right now. Use them before they turn to dust!

MV1MILLION – Get Shattered Love Crown accessory

– Get Shattered Love Crown accessory BUGFIXES02 – Get 10,000 Ghoulars

– Get 10,000 Ghoulars MVHOMECOMING – Get 6,000 Ghoulars, Homecoming Balloons accessory, and Opal Plushie accessory

Expired Codes

Great news! There are no expired codes yet since this game launched recently:

No expired codes currently

How to Redeem MonsterVerze Codes in Roblox

Getting your free ghoulars and accessories requires completing the tutorial first. Then follow these steps:

Launch MonsterVerze in Roblox and create your character. Complete the tutorial to unlock all features. Click the pink coffin “IGhost” button on the right side to open your phone. Tap the “Settings” button in the phone HUD. Find the codes bar at the bottom of the settings menu. Enter your code (copy from this page for accuracy). Click “Redeem” to claim rewards.

A window appears showing your rewards immediately. Your ghoulars go directly to your currency balance, while accessories appear in your wardrobe inventory.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released. You can also check the game’s description page as sometimes developers share the codes there as well.