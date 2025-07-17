Roblox Murim Cultivation Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Murim Cultivation Codes on July 17th, 2025.

Mastering the ancient arts of martial cultivation takes dedication, but it shouldn’t drain your resources while you’re learning. In Murim Cultivation, you’ll journey through a beautifully crafted world inspired by East Asian villages, where meditation leads to new realms and combat skills determine your destiny. Instead of grinding endlessly for spins, Murim Cultivation codes offer a shortcut to building the perfect fighter, giving you free spins and Murim Coins.

Working Murim Cultivation Codes

Our team has verified these codes and they’re currently active in the game. Since Murim Cultivation codes can expire without warning, redeem them as soon as possible:

14kLikes – 5 Aptitude Spins and 5 Race Spins

– 5 Aptitude Spins and 5 Race Spins Update2Delay – 500 Murim Coins

– 500 Murim Coins 2kCCU – 200 Murim Coins

– 200 Murim Coins Update1 – 3 Race Spins and 10 Aptitude Spins

– 3 Race Spins and 10 Aptitude Spins GrowingCommunity – 1 Race Spin and 3 Aptitude Spins

– 1 Race Spin and 3 Aptitude Spins 1kFollowers – 5 Race Spins and 5 Aptitude Spins

– 5 Race Spins and 5 Aptitude Spins 20kMembers – 3 Race Spins and 5 Aptitude Spins

– 3 Race Spins and 5 Aptitude Spins MurimShutdown – 3 Race Spins and 10 Aptitude Spins

Expired Codes

These codes are no longer working in Murim Cultivation:

REALMUPDATE1RACEREROLL3

REALMUPDATE1RACEREROLL2

REALMUPDATE1RACEREROLL1

REALMUPDATE1APTITUDEREROLL

Thanksgiving2024

ALCHEMYANDREBIRTHRACEREROLL3

ALCHEMYANDREBIRTHRACEREROLL2

ALCHEMYANDREBIRTHRACEREROLL1

ALCHEMYANDREBIRTHAPTITUDEREROLL

HALLOWEENAPTITUDEREROLL

HALLOWEENRACEREROLL1

HALLOWEENRACEREROLL2

HALLOWEENRACEREROLL3

How to Redeem Murim Cultivation Codes in Roblox

The code redemption process in Murim Cultivation requires completing or skipping the tutorial first. Once you’re in the main game world, the redemption system is accessible through the shop menu with just a few clicks. Here’s how to redeem your codes:

Launch Murim Cultivation. Choose menu and then click the first tab with a shop icon. Scroll down to the bottom of the shop menu to find the redemption section. Copy and paste your chosen code into the input field. Click the Claim button to submit your reward request.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making it your most reliable source for Murim Cultivation freebies. Our team monitors the official channels and tests codes daily to ensure you’re getting accurate, working rewards.

You can also join the Official Murim Cultivation Discord server where developers frequently share codes and interact with the community about upcoming features and balance changes.