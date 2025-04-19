Roblox My Anime Life Codes (April 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox My Anime Life Codes on April 19th, 2025.

Are you looking to get ahead in My Anime Life without grinding for hours? You’re in luck! Redeeming codes in this Roblox anime life-simulator can reward you with thousands of Cash, Gold Bars, and other items that will give your character a boost. My Anime Life lets you experience anime-inspired virtual living where you can customize your dorm, work different jobs, buy vehicles, and live out your anime dreams – and these codes make it all easier!

All Working My Anime Life Codes

Our team regularly checks for new codes and has confirmed these are all currently working in My Anime Life. Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so copy them exactly as shown:

two_millionvisits – Celebrate 2 million visits with special rewards

– Celebrate 2 million visits with special rewards update2 – Rewards for the second major update

– Rewards for the second major update update1 – Rewards for the first major update

– Rewards for the first major update 1mthankyou – 400,000 Cash and 50 Gold Bars (Celebration for 1 million visits)

– 400,000 Cash and 50 Gold Bars (Celebration for 1 million visits) 500kvisits – 200,000 Cash and 50 Gold Bars

– 200,000 Cash and 50 Gold Bars secretgold – 50 Gold Bars

– 50 Gold Bars thankyoufor100k – 100,000 Cash and 20 Gold Bars

– 100,000 Cash and 20 Gold Bars RELEASE – 150,000 Cash and 20 Gold Bars

Expired My Anime Life Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for My Anime Life, and all codes released so far are still active. However, codes don’t last forever, so redeem them while you can!

If you’re looking for Roblox games with active codes, check out our guides for Brookhaven RP codes, Blox Fruits codes, or CDID codes.

How To Redeem My Anime Life Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for My Anime Life is straightforward, but it’s not immediately obvious. Follow these simple steps:

Launch My Anime Life in Roblox Enter the game and wait for it to fully load Look for the Trophy icon on the left side of your screen Click on the trophy to open the rewards menu Select the ‘Codes ABC’ button Type or paste an active code into the text box Click the ‘Redeem’ button

How to Find More My Anime Life Codes

Want to stay updated with the latest codes? Here are the best sources:

Bookmark This Page : We update this guide regularly with new codes as soon as they’re released.

: We update this guide regularly with new codes as soon as they’re released. Official Discord Server

My Anime Life Twitter

My Anime Life codes provide an excellent way to jumpstart your virtual anime life with free Cash and Gold Bars. Since the game is constantly evolving, we recommend checking back regularly for new codes and redeeming them promptly before they expire.