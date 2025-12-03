Roblox My Boba Stand Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox My Boba Stand Codes on December 3rd, 2025.

My Boba Stand lets you build your own bubble tea empire by collecting colorful boba stands and serving customers. Open crates to unlock new stands, hire workers to operate them, and watch your cash grow even while offline. The game features a unique dual-placement system where you must assign both stands and workers, giving you more strategic control over your business. With weekly updates adding new content and stands to collect, the game keeps the classic idle tycoon formula fresh. Let’s explore the current My Boba Stand codes that can give you free cash and potions to accelerate your boba business growth.

Working My Boba Stand Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for My Boba Stand that you can redeem for free rewards:

1KLIKES – Redeem this code for 200 Cash

– Redeem this code for 200 Cash 100LIKES – Redeem this code for 200 Cash

– Redeem this code for 200 Cash welcome – Redeem this code for 200 Cash and 1 Cash Potion II

These codes provide valuable resources to help you purchase more crates and evolve your stands faster.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for My Boba Stand at this time. All released codes are still active and can be redeemed for rewards.

How to Redeem My Boba Stand Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your My Boba Stand codes:

Open My Boba Stand in Roblox. Click the gear icon (settings) in the bottom-right corner of your screen. Select the blue Codes button that appears. Enter your code in the text field. Press the green Claim button to receive your rewards.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest My Boba Stand codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Developers typically release codes during milestones or updates.

Join the Habit Games Discord server where developers announce new codes and share game updates with the community.

Check the game’s Roblox page regularly for like-based rewards and update announcements that may include new codes. Use your Cash Potions strategically when you’re actively playing to maximize your earnings.