Roblox My Hello Kitty Cafe Codes (January 2026)

Update: We updated this article with the latest My Hello Kitty Cafe codes on January 3, 2026.

My Hello Kitty Cafe is a tycoon Roblox experience, where you build a cafe and run your business. You upgrade your cafe’s decor, furniture, and other items to unlock new food items and obtain various in-game currencies. The developers also distribute a few codes from time to time, helping you obtain Gacha Tix, Diamonds, decors, and more for free. In this article, you can find all the active My Hello Kitty Cafe codes and a guide to redeeming them.

All Active My Hello Kitty Cafe Codes

Below is the list of all active My Hello Kitty Cafe codes, granting freebies:

LIKEKITTYKD2 – 3 Gacha Tix

– 3 Gacha Tix LIKEKITTYXK2 – Pompomurin Mascot

– Pompomurin Mascot 3ndthankgift – 3rd Anniversary Photo

How to Redeem My Hello Kitty Cafe Codes

Redeeming active codes in this experience takes a few seconds. Follow the simple steps listed below and obtain all freebies:

Launch My Hello Kitty Cafe in Roblox. Tap the Code button located at the top of your screen near the Coins counter. The Gift Code dialogue box will appear on your screen. Enter any active code from the above list into the box with the “Please enter gift code” text. Tap the green On button to claim freebies from the codes.

Instead of typing the codes manually, we recommend copying and pasting them while redeeming. It ensures you don’t run into any typographical errors and successfully redeem the codes.

How to Find More Codes

You can find more My Hello Kitty Cafe codes in the developer’s official Discord server. Additionally, you can follow the developer’s official X handle with the username, @RockPandaGames. The developers also share a few codes in the experience’s official description in Roblox. If you don’t want the hassle of looking for codes in these social media platforms, bookmark this page. We will update our list with the latest codes as soon as the developers release them.