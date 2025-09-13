Roblox My Hero Academia Ultimate Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox My Hero Academia Ultimate Codes on September 13th, 2025.

Become the next number one hero! My Hero Academia Ultimate brings the beloved anime universe to Roblox with authentic characters, iconic locations, and legendary quirks from the series. You’ll choose your favorite hero, explore famous spots from the show, and battle powerful villains using signature moves like Detroit Smash.

The game captures the essence of the MHA world through fast-paced combat, character progression, and quest completion across familiar environments. Building your hero’s strength requires rare skills that normally cost Robux, but My Hero Academia Ultimate codes give you free Skill Crates to unlock powerful abilities without spending real money.

Working My Hero Academia Ultimate Codes

Our team has verified these codes. Since this is a newer game, there’s currently only one active code:

RAREQUIRK – Get 1 Rare Skill Crate

Expired My Hero Academia Ultimate Codes

Since My Hero Academia Ultimate is relatively new, there are no expired codes yet. All released codes are still working.

How to Redeem My Hero Academia Ultimate Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for My Hero Academia Ultimate requires completing the tutorial first. The process is straightforward:

Launch My Hero Academia Ultimate on Roblox. Complete the tutorial if you’re a new player. Click on the Shop button (shopping cart icon) on the left side. Look for the gift box icon in the top right corner of the shop menu. Enter any working code into the text field. Click the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

Your Skill Crates will be added immediately to your inventory. These crates contain passive abilities and stat bonuses that make your hero significantly stronger in combat.

How to Find More My Hero Academia Ultimate Codes

We update this guide regularly with all the latest working codes, making this the most reliable source for fresh My Hero Academia Ultimate codes. Bookmark this page and check back frequently since new codes will likely be released as the game grows and reaches new milestones.

You can also join the official MHA Ultimate Discord server, where developers announce new codes. Follow their X account and join their Roblox community for additional updates about the game and potential group rewards.

Since My Hero Academia Ultimate is an official Roblox experience based on the popular anime, expect more codes to be released during special events, anime milestones, or when the game hits certain player counts. The developers will likely celebrate major moments with code releases for the community.