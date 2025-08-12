Roblox My Pet Farm Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox My Pet Farm Codes on August 12th, 2025.

My Pet Farm combines the joy of raising adorable animals with the excitement of tycoon gameplay, where every pet you own generates passive income based on your investment. You explore the farm looking for the perfect pets to add to your collection, but watch out – other players can steal your animals if they reach them first, creating thrilling races to claim the most valuable creatures. Redeeming codes gives you free coins to buy better pets immediately, plus exclusive animals like the Diamond Donkey that you can’t get anywhere else in the game.

Working My Pet Farm Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re currently active in the game. Since pet collection games often have limited-time codes, redeem these quickly before they expire:

Release – Redeem for 1,000 coins

– Redeem for 1,000 coins FromDiscord – Redeem for 5,000 coins and Diamond Donkey

– Redeem for 5,000 coins and Diamond Donkey CoolEggCode – Redeem for Rainbow Uncommon Egg

Expired My Pet Farm Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for My Pet Farm. All available codes are still working, but since Roblox codes can stop working without warning, make sure to redeem them as soon as possible to secure your rewards.

How to Redeem My Pet Farm Codes in Roblox

The code redemption system in My Pet Farm is integrated into the shop interface, which makes it easy to redeem codes and immediately use your rewards for purchasing new pets. The codes section is located at the bottom of the shop menu. Follow these steps to redeem your codes:

Launch My Pet Farm from your Roblox games library. Look for the Shop button with the red shopping cart icon on the left side of your screen. Click on it to open the shop interface. Scroll down to the bottom of the shop window to find the codes section. Enter one of the working codes from our list above into the text field. Click the blue Redeem button to claim your free rewards.

Make sure to copy and paste codes exactly as shown to avoid typing mistakes. The codes are case-sensitive, so even small errors can prevent successful redemption.

How to Find More My Pet Farm Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making it your most reliable source for fresh My Pet Farm codes. Our team monitors the game’s official channels and tests every code before adding it to our list, ensuring everything actually works when you try to redeem it.

You can also check the My Pet Farm Roblox game page, where developers post announcements about new features and events. The My Pet Farm Roblox group is another good source for community updates and potential code announcements from the development team.

The My Pet Farm Discord server is another place you can look for codes. Joining the Discord might give you early access to codes before they’re shared on other platforms.