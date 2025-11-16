Roblox My Planet Tycoon Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox My Planet Tycoon Codes on November 16th, 2025.

Ready to solve the climate crisis through capitalism? My Planet Tycoon drops you onto an uninhabited hostile planet where you’ll terraform it into a livable paradise through atmospheric generators, water systems, and tree production! This Roblox simulation follows the classic tycoon formula, where purchasing upgrades boosts payouts in satisfying progression loops. Let us take a look at the current My Planet Tycoon codes and learn how to redeem them!

Working My Planet Tycoon Codes

Currently, there are no active codes for My Planet Tycoon. The developers haven’t released any code since launch.

No active codes currently available

Expired My Planet Tycoon Codes

One code has already expired:

RELEASE (expired)

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

How to Redeem My Planet Tycoon Codes in Roblox

When new codes get released, here’s how you’ll redeem them:

Launch My Planet Tycoon in Roblox Click the cogwheel/settings icon on the left side Press the Twitter bird logo (blue bird button) to open codes tab Enter your code in the “Enter Code Here” text box Press Enter on your keyboard to claim rewards

The redemption system is ready – we just need developers to release new codes! Check back regularly as updates often trigger code releases.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes immediately when released. My Planet Tycoon currently has no active codes, but the redemption system is ready for future releases. Focus on friend invite and daily rewards while waiting for developers to drop new codes during updates or milestones!