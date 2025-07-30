Roblox My Singing Brainrot Bloodmoon Event Guide

My Singing Brainrot rolled out one of its biggest updates yet, featuring the brand-new Bloodmoon Event. Being a global event, it triggers every hour, allowing you to collect eggs with the Bloodmoon mutation. Hatching these eggs will also give you units that have the Bloodmoon mutation. However, new players might find everything quite confusing. Hence, we have prepared this My Singing Brainrot Bloodmoon Event guide to help you out.

What is the Bloodmoon Event in My Singing Brainrot

Every hour, the game will send out a message, notifying everyone that the Bloodmoon Event is about to start. When this happens, the sky will turn red, and the conveyor belt will begin spewing red smoke. Soon, eggs with the Bloodmoon mutation will start appearing. Note that these eggs are more expensive than their regular variants. You should have enough money saved up.

The Bloodmoon Event will last till August 1, 2025, in My Singing Brainrot, so you only have a limited time to get everything that it has to offer.

Also read:

When Does the Bloodmoon Event Trigger in My Singing Brainrot

The Bloodmoon Event triggers every hour in the game. You can check how much time is left on the board right behind the conveyor belt. Once the event starts, a new icon will appear at the bottom-right side of the screen, signifying the time remaining for the event. Apart from this, you can also check the spinning board installed near your field, which gives you 1 free spin when the Bloodmoon Event triggers.

The event only lasts 15 minutes, giving you ample time to get multiple eggs and hatch them.

All Bloodmoon Event Effects and Multipliers

The Bloodmoon Event also leaves different special effects on both eggs and the brainrots that hatch from them. The eggs have a red tint on them, making them stand out from others. Once you hatch them, the Bloodmoon Brainrots also turn crimson and have a 4x multiplier. This means these brainrots earn four times more than their regular variant, making them worth obtaining.

This brings us to the end of the article. We will update it with more details as we go through the Bloodmoon Event and find new things for you to check out.