Roblox My Waterpark Codes (January 2026)

Update: We checked for new Roblox My Waterpark codes on January 16th, 2026.

Build the waterpark of your dreams! My Waterpark lets you buy slides, shops, and decorations to attract thousands of guests. The cool part is your park keeps earning money even when you’re offline. You start small but can upgrade everything to get that 5-star rating and show off to other players. Let’s see if there are My Waterpark codes to help build your park faster.

Working My Waterpark Codes

Unfortunately, there are no codes for this game yet. The developers haven’t added a code system. However, we will update this section as soon as new codes are released.

Expired Codes

No codes have expired because the game has never had codes before.

How to Redeem MY WATERPARK Codes

You can’t use codes right now since there’s no code feature. If they add it later, it would probably work like this:

Start MY WATERPARK in Roblox. Find a codes button (maybe in settings). Click to open the code box. Type your code. Get your rewards.

If codes come out, they’d probably give you free money for slides, guest boosts, decorations, or instant upgrades to help you reach 5 stars faster.

How to Find More Codes

Check back here often; we look for codes daily. With those huge updates coming, codes might finally show up. Here are all the other sources you can check for codes if you want to find them yourselves:

Join the MY SWIMMING FRIEND Roblox group for news and updates.

for news and updates. Check their Discord server if they have one for announcements.

if they have one for announcements. Game description is also another place where developers sometimes post code during updates.

Remember your park earns offline, so even when you’re not playing, you’re making money. Keep building those slides!