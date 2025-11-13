Roblox Navy Tycoon Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Navy Tycoon Codes on November 13th, 2025.

Navy Tycoon lets you build and command your own naval empire, constructing everything from oil rigs to gun turrets at your expanding base. Purchase and customize over 120 weapons and vehicles, command warships in intense naval battles, and capture strategic points from enemy players. The game combines tycoon building mechanics with military strategy as you develop from a small shipyard into a dominant naval force. Let’s explore the current codes that can give you free cash and spins to accelerate your naval conquest.

Working Navy Tycoon Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Navy Tycoon that you can redeem for free rewards:

OCEAN – Redeem this code for 4,100 Cash

– Redeem this code for 4,100 Cash RELEASE – Redeem this code for 1 Spin

These codes provide valuable resources to help you expand your base and unlock new vehicles through the prize spinner.

Expired Codes

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

BUNKER

CASHMONEY

WAR

How to Redeem Navy Tycoon Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Navy Tycoon codes:

Open Navy Tycoon in Roblox. Complete the tutorial until the menu buttons unlock on the left side. Click the Crate button (top button on the left). Enter your code in the text field at the bottom. Press Redeem to claim your free cash or spins.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Navy Tycoon codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Developers typically release codes during game milestones or updates.

Join the Navy Tycoon Discord server for community discussions and potential code announcements directly from the developers.

Don’t forget you also get one free spin every five hours at the prize wheel, which can reward you with cash, vehicles, and boosts to further strengthen your naval forces.