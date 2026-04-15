Age verification and parental controls are being expanded.

Chat and content access are restricted for younger users.

Roblox is rolling out Kids, Select, and 16+ accounts based on age.

Roblox is preparing to roll out a major update to its platform, as announced on X, by introducing three new account types aimed at improving child safety and parental control. This move comes after increased scrutiny from regulators in countries like the Philippines, where concerns over online safety even led to discussions around restrictions on the platform. The new system is expected to launch in early June and represents one of Roblox’s biggest policy and safety updates in recent years.

Why Is Roblox Introducing This System?

The primary reason behind this change is child safety and regulatory pressure.

Earlier in 2026, authorities in the Philippines, including the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), raised concerns about harmful content, unsafe interactions, and insufficient moderation for younger users.

Following discussions between Roblox and Philippine officials, both sides released a joint statement confirming:

A shared commitment to safer online environments for children

The introduction of age-based account systems

Expansion of parental control tools

Implementation of mandatory age verification for certain features

Roblox has already positioned itself as a leader in safety by introducing facial age verification for chat access, and this new system builds on that foundation.

Important Note: While Roblox faced backlash and scrutiny, a full nationwide ban is not officially confirmed as permanent policy. The new changes appear to be part of a broader effort to avoid stricter regulatory action.

What Are the New Roblox Account Types?

Roblox is introducing three distinct account categories based on age, each with different permissions and restrictions.

1. Roblox Kids (Under 9)

Access is limited to Minimal and Mild content

Chat is disabled by default Parents can enable it, but only for: Trusted Friends Users under 13

Party chat is not available

Features a distinctive blue interface

This is the most restricted environment, designed for maximum safety.

2. Roblox Select (Ages 9–15)

This category has two sub-groups:

Ages 9–12

Access to Minimal, Mild, and Moderate content

Chat is off by default

With parental permission: Can chat with users under 16 and Trusted Friends Limited Party Chat (small groups, approval required)



Ages 13–15

Chat is enabled by default

Supports: Text chat Voice chat

Can interact with users aged 9–17 and Trusted Friends

These accounts will have a distinct visual identity indicating their category.

3. Roblox (16+)

Access to all content except Restricted

Chat is enabled by default (unless regionally restricted)

Parents still get: Visibility into screen time Spending activity Friend lists

Full independence unlocked at age 18

Automatic Transitions

Users will automatically move through the system:

Roblox Kids → Roblox Select → Roblox (16+)

Additionally:

Certain experiences (like social hangouts or free-form drawing games) will be restricted for younger users

Parents can manually approve specific games

Monitoring, Safety, and Requirements

Roblox is introducing stricter systems to ensure compliance:

Age Verification

Mandatory for accessing advanced features

Includes facial age estimation (already introduced earlier)

Content Restrictions

Games categorized by content maturity labels

Younger users are blocked from sensitive or unmoderated experiences

Parental Controls

Expanded tools to: Block specific games Control chat permissions Monitor activity



Regional Cooperation

In the Philippines, Roblox has: Opened a direct reporting channel (Hotline 1326) Collaborated with law enforcement for faster response



Impact on Roblox Developers

This update significantly changes how developers publish games on the platform.

New Requirements for All-Ages Publishing

To publish games for all users, developers must now have:

Roblox Plus subscription

Verified ID and age check

2-step verification enabled

Account in good standing

Roblox will also:

Run engagement validation tests

Detect fake or bot-driven activity

Requirements for 16+ and Trusted Experiences

Developers need:

Account in good standing

Age verification

Account age of at least 2 days

Personal Projects

Anyone can still publish games for private use, even without meeting requirements

Incentives for Developers

Roblox plans to support creators by:

Offering 100,000 users free Roblox Plus (6 months)

Eligibility requires: At least 100 hours of playtime in the past month No major rule violations



What This Means for the Future of Roblox

This update signals a major shift in how Roblox handles:

User safety

Age segmentation

Platform moderation

It also reflects a broader trend in the gaming industry where platforms are being pushed to:

Strengthen child protection policies

Increase accountability

Work more closely with governments

While these changes are confirmed through official statements and developer communications, some rollout details (such as exact timelines and visual designs) may still evolve before the full release in June.

Roblox’s new account system is one of its most ambitious safety overhauls yet. By separating users based on age and tightening developer requirements, the platform is attempting to balance creative freedom with stronger safeguards.