Roblox Nightshift Tower Defense Codes (January 2026)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Nightshift Tower Defense Codes on January 6, 2026.

Ready for spooky tower defense where every night feels like a final stand? Nightshift Tower Defense combines Five Nights at Freddy’s horror with classic TD gameplay! This Roblox experience throws you into a shop defending against waves of enemies during dark, scary nights. Place creepy animatronic units strategically, upgrade them with special powers at optimal moments, and defend your base against monsters. Nightshift Tower Defense codes deliver free rewards!

Working Nightshift Tower Defense Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them before the night shift ends!

newyears – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards riddleriddling2 – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards afk – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards riddleriddling1 – Get free rewards (Requires 20 Wins)

– Get free rewards (Requires 20 Wins) merryshiftmas – Get free rewards (Requires 10 Wins)

– Get free rewards (Requires 10 Wins) 300kvisits – Get free rewards (Requires 10 Wins)

– Get free rewards (Requires 10 Wins) beta – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards thx4playing – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards bear5 – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards 10kvisits – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards 25kvisits – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards 50kvisits – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards 100kvisits – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards SorryForDowntime – Get free rewards

Expired Codes

Great news! There are currently no expired codes yet:

No expired codes currently

How to Redeem Nightshift Tower Defense Codes in Roblox

Important: Many codes require 10+ wins before they’ll work! Some codes like riddleriddling1 need 20 wins. Play the game legitimately earning these victories before attempting redemption. After meeting requirements, follow these steps:

Launch Nightshift Tower Defense in Roblox Click the Cog Wheel icon on the bottom-left side of the screen Enter your code in the text box (copy-paste for accuracy) Press Enter to claim rewards

You’ll get a confirmation message if successful, with rewards adding instantly. If codes fail despite correct spelling, you might not have enough wins yet!

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released. You can also join the official Nightshift Tower Defense Discord server. Following the Phantom Code Collective Roblox group provides latest news updates and potential exclusive rewards.