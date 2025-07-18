Roblox Ninja Battlegrounds Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Ninja Battlegrounds Codes on July 18th, 2025.

Stepping into the intense world of ninja combat can be overwhelming when you’re facing experienced fighters who’ve mastered their techniques. Ninja Battlegrounds, inspired by the legendary Naruto series, throws you into free-for-all arena battles where timing, strategy, and the right jutsu can mean the difference between victory and defeat. Ninja Battlegrounds codes provide free coins that help you get skills faster.

Working Ninja Battlegrounds Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re currently active in the game. Since this is an early access experience, codes may be limited but valuable:

NB – 1,000 Coins

– 1,000 Coins nbearly – 1,200 Coins

– 1,200 Coins naruto – Free Coins

Expired Codes

These codes are no longer working in Ninja Battlegrounds:

copy – 3 Days of Early Access

– 3 Days of Early Access awake – Free Coins

– Free Coins lee – Free Coins

– Free Coins rank – Free Coins

– Free Coins sand – Free Coins

– Free Coins hokage – Free Coins

How to Redeem Ninja Battlegrounds Codes in Roblox

The code redemption process in Ninja Battlegrounds follows the standard Roblox format, and here’s how to redeem your codes for Ninja Battlegrounds:

Launch Ninja Battlegrounds. Click the Gear icon at the top left corner of your screen Enter your chosen code in the field at the bottom of the menu (marked “Enter Code”) Click the Claim button to receive your rewards

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making it your most reliable source for Ninja Battlegrounds codes. If you want to stay connected with the game’s community and find codes yourself, you can check these official sources:

Keep checking back for new codes, as Lightning Dragon Studios frequently releases them to celebrate milestones and keep the community engaged.