Roblox Notoriety Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Notoriety Codes on October 7th, 2025.

Notoriety is an intense Roblox heist game where you plan and execute bank robberies, casino jobs, and other criminal activities with your crew. Build your reputation in the criminal underworld by completing increasingly difficult contracts, from simple downtown bank jobs to nightmare-level shadow raids. The game rewards strategic planning, teamwork, and skillful execution as you work to become the most infamous criminal mastermind. Let’s check out the current codes that can give you free cash, contracts, safes, and other valuable rewards.

Working Notoriety Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Notoriety that you can redeem for free rewards:

mutation – Redeem for 2 Mutation Points

– Redeem for 2 Mutation Points transport – Redeem for Nightmare difficulty Transport Contract

– Redeem for Nightmare difficulty Transport Contract nighttime – Redeem for Nightmare difficulty Cook Off Contract

– Redeem for Nightmare difficulty Cook Off Contract robber – Redeem for $5,000 cash

– Redeem for $5,000 cash moonstone – Redeem for 25 Infamous Safes

– Redeem for 25 Infamous Safes 100kmembers – Redeem for 1 Hour 100% EXP Booster and 1 Hour 100% Money Booster

– Redeem for 1 Hour 100% EXP Booster and 1 Hour 100% Money Booster hotsauce – Redeem for Top Secret badge

– Redeem for Top Secret badge next – Redeem for $100,000 cash

– Redeem for $100,000 cash d4rkn1njarx – Redeem for $500,000 cash

– Redeem for $500,000 cash whatadeal – Redeem for $600,000 cash

– Redeem for $600,000 cash medic – Redeem for Extreme difficulty Blood Money Contract

– Redeem for Extreme difficulty Blood Money Contract ninja – Redeem for Nightmare difficulty Shadow Raid Contract

– Redeem for Nightmare difficulty Shadow Raid Contract banksy – Redeem for Nightmare difficulty Downtown Bank Contract

– Redeem for Nightmare difficulty Downtown Bank Contract test – Redeem for 1 Cardboard Safe

– Redeem for 1 Cardboard Safe 100m – Redeem for 3 Ruby Safes

– Redeem for 3 Ruby Safes shinysafe – Redeem for 1 Diamond Safe

– Redeem for 1 Diamond Safe hellodarkness – Redeem for Normal difficulty Shadow Raid Contract

– Redeem for Normal difficulty Shadow Raid Contract downtown – Redeem for Normal difficulty Downtown Bank Contract

– Redeem for Normal difficulty Downtown Bank Contract gunupdate – Redeem for 2 Diamond Safes

– Redeem for 2 Diamond Safes onehundredk – Redeem for $100,000 cash

Expired Codes

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

bigbank

favorite

How to Redeem Notoriety Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Notoriety codes:

Open Notoriety in Roblox. Click the Store button from the right menu. Select Redeem Codes at the bottom of the store menu. Enter your code in the text box that appears. Press Redeem to claim your free rewards.

Codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Notoriety codes, making this your best source for all working codes. There’s no set schedule for code releases in Notoriety—they typically appear when the game hits milestones or during special events.

Check the game’s Roblox page periodically, as milestone celebrations often come with new codes. Bookmark this page to stay updated on all the latest codes without having to search through multiple social media platforms.