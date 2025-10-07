Roblox Notoriety Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Notoriety Codes on October 7th, 2025.
Notoriety is an intense Roblox heist game where you plan and execute bank robberies, casino jobs, and other criminal activities with your crew. Build your reputation in the criminal underworld by completing increasingly difficult contracts, from simple downtown bank jobs to nightmare-level shadow raids. The game rewards strategic planning, teamwork, and skillful execution as you work to become the most infamous criminal mastermind. Let’s check out the current codes that can give you free cash, contracts, safes, and other valuable rewards.
Table of Contents
Working Notoriety Codes
Here are all the currently active codes for Notoriety that you can redeem for free rewards:
- mutation – Redeem for 2 Mutation Points
- transport – Redeem for Nightmare difficulty Transport Contract
- nighttime – Redeem for Nightmare difficulty Cook Off Contract
- robber – Redeem for $5,000 cash
- moonstone – Redeem for 25 Infamous Safes
- 100kmembers – Redeem for 1 Hour 100% EXP Booster and 1 Hour 100% Money Booster
- hotsauce – Redeem for Top Secret badge
- next – Redeem for $100,000 cash
- d4rkn1njarx – Redeem for $500,000 cash
- whatadeal – Redeem for $600,000 cash
- medic – Redeem for Extreme difficulty Blood Money Contract
- ninja – Redeem for Nightmare difficulty Shadow Raid Contract
- banksy – Redeem for Nightmare difficulty Downtown Bank Contract
- test – Redeem for 1 Cardboard Safe
- 100m – Redeem for 3 Ruby Safes
- shinysafe – Redeem for 1 Diamond Safe
- hellodarkness – Redeem for Normal difficulty Shadow Raid Contract
- downtown – Redeem for Normal difficulty Downtown Bank Contract
- gunupdate – Redeem for 2 Diamond Safes
- onehundredk – Redeem for $100,000 cash
Expired Codes
The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:
- bigbank
- favorite
How to Redeem Notoriety Codes
Follow these simple steps to redeem your Notoriety codes:
- Open Notoriety in Roblox.
- Click the Store button from the right menu.
- Select Redeem Codes at the bottom of the store menu.
- Enter your code in the text box that appears.
- Press Redeem to claim your free rewards.
Codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.
How to Find More Codes
We update this guide regularly with the latest Notoriety codes, making this your best source for all working codes. There’s no set schedule for code releases in Notoriety—they typically appear when the game hits milestones or during special events.
- Follow @realEvanPickett on X (Twitter)
- Join the Moonstone Games Discord server.
Check the game’s Roblox page periodically, as milestone celebrations often come with new codes. Bookmark this page to stay updated on all the latest codes without having to search through multiple social media platforms.