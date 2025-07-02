Roblox Octopus Game Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Octopus Game Codes on July 2nd, 2025.

If you’re diving into the intense world of Octopus Game on Roblox, you’ll want every advantage you can get. This Squid Game-inspired experience puts you through deadly challenges where only the smartest and quickest survive. Lucky for you, redeeming codes can give you free Cash and Outfit Cases to help you customize your character and get ahead in the game.

Working Octopus Game Codes

Our team has verified these codes and confirmed they’re currently active. Make sure to redeem them quickly since Roblox codes can expire without warning:

GLASSBRIDGE – Redeem for Cash and Outfit Case

– Redeem for Cash and Outfit Case KEYSANDKNIFES – Redeem for Cash and Outfit Case

– Redeem for Cash and Outfit Case NEWFITS – Redeem for Cash and Outfit Case

– Redeem for Cash and Outfit Case FREESKINS1 – Redeem for Outfit Case

– Redeem for Outfit Case Freemoney1 – Redeem for 350,000 Cash

Expired Octopus Game Codes

These codes no longer work, but we’re keeping them here so you know what’s been used before:

XD

REBELLIONUPDATE

25MVISITS

HEREHAVETHECODEFOR600K

SOSOSORRYFORTHEBUGS

How to Redeem Octopus Game Codes in Roblox

The process to redeem codes for Octopus Game is straightforward, but you need to know exactly where to look. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Launch Octopus Game.

Look at the left side of your screen for the menu buttons.

Click on the Shop button (it should be clearly visible).

button (it should be clearly visible). Scroll down to the bottom of the Shop menu.

Find the pink redemption section with the code input field.

Type or paste one of the working codes from our list above.

Click the green Redeem button next to the input box.

These codes are case-sensitive, so make sure you type them exactly as shown. The easiest way is to copy and paste them directly from our list to avoid any typos that might prevent redemption.

How to Find More Octopus Game Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest codes, making it the most reliable place to find active Octopus Game freebies.

While this page is your best bet for staying current, you can also check the official sources where developers first announce new code. Their Discord server is where codes typically debut before spreading elsewhere. However, these platforms can be cluttered with spam and irrelevant chat, making it time-consuming to find what you’re looking for.

That’s exactly why we created this dedicated guide. Instead of wasting time digging through Discord messages, you can bookmark this page and check back whenever you want fresh codes.