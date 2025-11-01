Roblox Oh My Pet Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Oh My Pet Codes on November 1st, 2025.

Tired of typical farm animals? Oh My Pets breaks every rule by letting you raise literally any creature imaginable! This unique farming simulator goes beyond traditional livestock – you can breed spiders, wild animals, and all sorts of exotic creatures on your personal farm. Your pets generate coins passively even when you’re offline, but building a profitable farm requires money to buy eggs and upgrade your collection. Oh My Pets codes deliver instant boosts through energy, potions, and relics!

Working Oh My Pets Codes

Our team has verified these codes are working right now:

Welcome – Get 5 Energy

– Get 5 Energy FRIENDS – Get 2x Coins Potion, 2x Luck Potion, and 3 Tickets

– Get 2x Coins Potion, 2x Luck Potion, and 3 Tickets Relics – Get one random Relic

Expired Codes

Great news! There are no expired codes yet since this is a newer game:

No expired codes currently

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

How to Redeem Oh My Pets Codes in Roblox

Getting your free rewards is quick and simple. Follow these steps:

Launch Oh My Pets in Roblox. Click the gift icon in the upper-left corner of your screen. Go to the “Codes” tab in the menu. Enter your code in the “ENTER THE CODE” text box. Click “REDEEM” to claim rewards.

Your energy, potions, and relics appear immediately in your inventory. Use them strategically to maximize your farming efficiency and collection quality.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released. You can also join the Oh My Pets Discord server. Following the Pixel Riot Roblox community is another way to stay informed about code releases and game updates.